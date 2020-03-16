Kajal Aggarwal Replace Trisha In The Upcoming Chiranjeevi Starrer 'Acharya'

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has been roped in to replace Trisha in the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. According to a reputed news daily, a unit member from the set of the upcoming Telugu film stated that Kajal Aggarwal has been approached to play the part instead. The reports claim that she has already given her approval and will start shooting for the film as soon as the shooting resumes.

The shooting of Acharya has come to a standstill after the outbreak of Coronavirus and will not start shooting until further notice. The Chiranjeevi starrer initially cast actor Trisha. However, she took to her social media to reveal that she has decided to walk out of the film because of some creative differences. However, she wished the team good luck.

Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed.Due to creative differences,I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sirs film.Wishing the team https://t.co/sfaMfRrWmT my lovely Telugu audiences-hope to see you soon in an exciting project. — Trish (@trishtrashers) March 13, 2020

About the film Acharya

The film Acharya will feature actor Chiranjeevi essaying a double role. The story of the film revolves around a middle-aged social reformer. He was a Naxalite before he changed for the good. However, in the film, he will be seen fighting against the Endowments Department as they not using the temple finds and donations appropriately. South Indian superstar Ram Charan is slated to play the role of a young Chiranjeevi. However, he is reportedly busy with SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

It has been reported that there is a possibility that South Indian actor Mahesh Babu will be roped in to have a cameo in the film. Acharya is directed by director Koratala Siva. Reports claim that the film is a high budget with an estimated budget of around 140 crores. Kajal Aggarwal and Chiranjeevi have shared the screen space earlier and were seen together in the Telugu film Khaidi No 150.

