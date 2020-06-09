Kajal Aggarwal And Rana Daggubati's Song That You Can Play While Sweating It Out

Kajal Aggarwal and Rana Daggubati are two prominent names in the South Indian film industry. Although the duo has appeared in several films individually, they shared the screen together for the film Nenu Raja Nenu Mantri. The political film was about a man who falls in love with a woman, and when the couple suffers a huge loss in their lives, he decides to take revenge on the perpetrator.

All the songs from the film were liked by the audience, but two songs Radhamma Radhamma and Jogendra Jodendra are most loved. These songs are perfect to listen to while sweating it out in the gym or while going for a run. Since music helps you stay energised and motivates you to workout and push it harder, here are some songs from Rana Daggubati and Kajal Aggarwal's movies that you must listen to while working out:

Workout songs from Rana Daggubati and Kajal Aggarwal's films

Radhamma Radhamma

Jogendra Jodendra

Radhamma Radhamma and Jogendra Jodendra are two such energetic songs that you can add to your workout playlist. The songs feature Rana Daggubati and Kajal Aggarwal. While Rana Daggubati played the lead in the film, Kajal Aggarwal was seen as his wife in the film.

Cycle- Size Zero

Cycle is another motivating and energetic song that you can add to your playlist while working out. The bilingual romantic comedy movie Size Zero stars Anushka Shetty, Arya and Sonal Chauhan in the lead roles. Although Rana Daggubati and Kajal Aggarwal were not a part of the film, the duo made cameo appearances in the film, which was loved by their fans. Rana Daggubati specifically made a cameo appearance in this song.

Sundari - Khaidi No 150

Kajal Aggarwal has appeared in many peppy songs from her movies, dancing and grooving to the tunes. One of her best songs to add to your workout playlist is Sundari, from the film Khaidi No 150. The film stars Chiranjeevi in a double role alongside Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The film is about a man who escapes prison and keeps his doppelganger in place of him, but the turn of events changes him as a person overall. Kajal Aggarwal was seen as his love interest in the film.

