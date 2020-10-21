Kajal Aggarwal & Sister Nisha Pose For Happy Picture With Their 'little Sushi Roll'

On Tuesday night, Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared a happy picture that featured her sister Nisha Aggarwal and the latter's son, Ishaan Valecha. In the photo, Kajal and Nisha planted a kiss on the little one's cheek. Sharing the photo, Kajal wrote, "My little sushi roll #IshaanValecha" followed by a kiss and awestruck emoticon. While the Thuppakki actor pulled off a white top with polka dots on it, sister Nisha sported a tee.

As soon as Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram post was up, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on it. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia also left an endearing comment. A user wrote, "cuteness overloaded," whereas an amused fan penned, "Soo cute Kajal Aggarwal's family".

'My little sushi roll'

It was on October 6 when Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram and broke the big news. The actor revealed that she is all set to tie the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai," she wrote in her lengthy note on Instagram.

Giving away details about her marriage, Kajal mentioned that her private wedding ceremony will be graced by her and Gautam's immediate families. She went on to thank her fans for the love they have showered upon her through the years. More so, Aggarwal expressed that she will continue to do what she cherishes the most and added that she will also entertain her audience.

After she made the announcement, sister Nisha Aggarwal treated fans with a series of pictures that gave a peek into some celebrations. In the pictures, Kajal was seen wearing a sash with “Bride to Be” written on it. Moreover, she also wore a bunny rabbits ear headband. In another photo, Nisha could be seen planting a kiss on her sister's cheeks.

As of now, Kajal has not shared any glimpses from her wedding festivities. It was on October 12 when Gautam posted a sweet portrait that featured the duo. By the looks of it, the photo was clicked during their engagement function.

(Above pics source: Kajal Aggarwal/ Nisha Aggarwal/Gautam Kitchlu Instagram)

(Promo source: Nisha Aggarwal Instagram/ Courtesy: Rishabh Kumar Photography)

