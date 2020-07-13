What Are The Differences Between Kajal Aggarwal's 'Paris Paris' And Kangana's 'Queen'?

Paris Paris is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood superhit movie Queen. The Tamil movie stars Kajal in the role of the protagonist that was played by Kangana Ranaut in the Hindi version. The Hindi film went on to make huge numbers at the box office and Kangana received huge praises for her performance. The Tamil remake is directed by Ramesh Aravind and produced by Manu Kumaran. The film features Kajal Aggarwal, Elli Avram, Vinaya Prasad, and Bhargavi Narayan in pivotal roles. Queen showcases the inspiring journey of a Delhi girl, portrayed by Kangana Ranaut, who sets out to go on her honeymoon alone after her fiancé calls off their wedding and discovers some important values on the way in her solo journey.

ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal Gives Skincare Tips For Healthy Skin Along With Quick Makeup Fixes

Kajal Aggarwal's Paris Paris and Kangana Ranaut's Queen differences

Directed by Ramesh Aravind and produced by Manu Kumaran. Queen was directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Madhu Mantena.

Elli Avram as Rajalakshmi while Lisa Haydon played the role of the iconic Vijayalakshmi in Queen. While Varun Shashi Rao plays the role of the character that was portrayed by Rajkummar Rao in Queen.

The soundtrack of Paris Paris is handled by Amit Trivedi who has composed the music for both the films, however, the lyrics for Paris Paris are given by Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Parvathy. On the other hand, the song lyrics from Queen were given by Anvita Dutt.

Kajal Aggarwal plays the role of an under-confident girl from Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. While Kangana Ranaut's character was from Rajori, Delhi.

The shoot for the film Paris Paris is said to be done in Virudhanagar, Paris, Barcelona and London. Queen was filmed in Delhi, Paris, and Amsterdam.

ALSO READ| Throwback To When Kajal Aggarwal's Makeup-free Picture Went Viral; See Post Here

ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal's Stunning Airport Looks To Take Some Style Inspiration From

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in movies like Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Acharya, Mumbai Saga among many others. All her movies were slated for 2020 release, but some may see delay due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. Mosagallu stars Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles where actors like Juliette Audrey, Ruhi Singh, Priscilla Avila, and Sunil Shetty would be seen in supporting roles.

ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal Lost Prestigious Awards She Was Nominated For To These Female Actors

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Paris Paris & Queen trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.