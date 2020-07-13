What Are The Differences Between Kajal Aggarwal's 'Paris Paris' And Kangana's 'Queen'?

Quick links:
Paris Paris is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood superhit movie Queen. The Tamil movie stars Kajal in the role of the protagonist that was played by Kangana Ranaut in the Hindi version. The Hindi film went on to make huge numbers at the box office and Kangana received huge praises for her performance. The Tamil remake is directed by Ramesh Aravind and produced by Manu Kumaran. The film features Kajal Aggarwal, Elli Avram, Vinaya Prasad, and Bhargavi Narayan in pivotal roles. Queen showcases the inspiring journey of a Delhi girl, portrayed by Kangana Ranaut, who sets out to go on her honeymoon alone after her fiancé calls off their wedding and discovers some important values on the way in her solo journey.
On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in movies like Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Acharya, Mumbai Saga among many others. All her movies were slated for 2020 release, but some may see delay due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. Mosagallu stars Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles where actors like Juliette Audrey, Ruhi Singh, Priscilla Avila, and Sunil Shetty would be seen in supporting roles.
