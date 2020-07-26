Kajal Aggarwal’s 'Thuppakki' Vs 'Sita': Which Film Fared Well At Box Office?

Kajal Aggarwal has established herself as one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. She started her career with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... and then moved towards South Indian cinema. She has been a part of several top movies including Singham, Darling, Naayak, Maattrraan, etc. Two of Kajal Aggarwal’s most popular movies are Thuppakki and Sita. Here is a look at how both these films performed at the box-office.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Thuppakki vs Sita at Box Office

Kajal Aggarwal’s

performance

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Thuppakki starred Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹65 crores. However, according to reports, Thuppakki earned over ₹111 crores worldwide until now. The all-India collection of the film was over ₹93 crores. Hence, it was a major hit.

Thuppakki traced the story of an army officer who is on a mission to track down a sleeper cell. The film performed well commercially and also swept away several awards that year. It is also considered to be one of the most popular films of Thalapathy Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal. Thuppakki was also remade in Hindi as Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Sita performance

Kajal Aggarwal’s Sita was a female-centric film and was well-received by the critics. The film reportedly earned over ₹3.30 crores in the first three days of its release. However, the collections fell low after that. According to a report by an entertainment portal, Sita has garnered approximately ₹5.72 crores in its entire run at the box office.

Sita was directed by Teja of Chitram, Nuvvu Nenu, Jayam, and Nijam fame. The film also starred Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Sonu Sood along with Kajal Aggarwal. Sita was inspired by the 1988 Hollywood film, Rain Man. The film was also released in Tamil as It’s My Life after its initial Telugu release.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has an interesting lineup of projects for her. She will be seen in Jeffrey Gee Chin’s thriller flick, Mosagallu. She will also be a part of the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya which is directed by Koratala Siva. Kajal Aggarwal will also be a part of John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga. The actor will also feature in Ramesh Aravind’s Paris Paris.

