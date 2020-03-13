Actor Kajal Aggarwal Dating Tennis Icon Leander Paes? Deets Inside

Love is in the air for actor Kajal Aggarwal and Indian tennis icon Leander Paes. Sources claim that the two are dating each other. Leander had recently announced his retirement from his 30-year-long career.

Leander and Kajal in love?

As per a report by a leading entertainment website, Leander Paes and Kajal Agarwal have a great friendship and were also spotted together multiple times. A source was quoted by the website talking about how the two are just getting to know each other well. The source also claims that there could be something more than a simple friendship between the two, but it is important that the media does not ruin the mutual feeling in their quest to find the truth.

Leander Paes is already in news headlines because of the legal battle that the tennis star is facing with former partner Rhea Pillai. The two were in a live-in relationship and had a daughter named Aiyana. They are now fighting over their daughter's custody. Rhea had slammed a domestic violence case against Leander as well as his father.

Previously, Kajal Aggarwal was also linked with Bahubali's Prabhas and Telugu star Ram Charan. The actress is now working with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari for their Tamil movie Hey Sinamika. The movie is directed by choreographer-turned-director Brinda Gopal. It is said to be a romantic comedy.

The shooting for the same has begun on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The shooting of the movie commenced in Chennai. While Mani Ratnam, the acclaimed director, directed the first shot of the movie, South Indian actor Khushbu gave the first clap to the movie. Kajal Aggarwal's movies include Singham, Magadheera, and Govindudu Andarivadele.

Source: Kajal Aggarwal & Leander Paes Instagram

