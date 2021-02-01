Kajal Aggarwal Shares Bewitching Look; Says "Eye Contact Is A Dangerous Thing"

Kajal Aggarwal receives loads of love from her fans every time she posts breathtaking pictures of herself on social media. She recently shared a glimpse of one of her photoshoots on social media that left her fans praising her stunning beauty. Let’s have a look at Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram and see how her fans shared tons of love and compliments for her latest photo.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this picture of herself in which she can be seen in a serene makeup look wearing a pink coloured lipstick with a light eyeliner to enhance her eyes. She kept her hair straight and simply parted from the middle. She can also be seen wearing a white coloured top with black polka dots all over it. In the caption, she stated how eye contact was a dangerous thing but it was still lovely.

Many of the fans began showering love on Kajal Aggarwal’s photos and stated how charming she looked in them. Many others added tons of hearts and heart-eyed emojis and mentioned how she looked absolutely stunning in her latest look. Some of her fans also mentioned how cute she looked in her latest post and in all her photos and movies. One of her fans also stated how gorgeous she looked and added that she was killing it with her looks. Let’s take a look at Kajal Aggarwal’s photos and see how her fans were overwhelmed by her sizzling beauty on social media.





Kajal Aggarwal also posted another look of her in the same attire that she was wearing for her first photo. In the photo, she can be seen in the polka dot shirt and paired it with a set of sky blue denim and posing in a spectacular look. In the caption, she mentioned how it was just a casual working Sunday for her. All the fans yet again filled the comments section with love and compliments for the stunning actor.

Kajal Aggarwal’s movies

Kajal Aggarwal’s movies are also an amazing delight for all her fans. Some of the popular Kajal Aggarwal’s movies include Govindudu Andarivadele, All in All Azhagu Raja, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Vivegam, Paayum Puli, Naan Mahaan Alla, Ganesh Just Ganesh, Darling, Singham and many more.

