Kajal Aggarwal Sheds Light On Own Her Struggles Growing Up With Bronchial Asthma

Kajal Aggarwal in an Instagram post recently spoke about her struggle growing up with bronchial asthma. The actor shed light on how things were different for her growing up with the ailment. She also added how she battled it and how it would often affect her day to day life. Minor things that would affect her ailment to the major changes she saw, Kajal Aggarwal spoke about it in an Instagram post as a way to empower people with similar conditions.

Kajal Aggarwal sheds light on struggles growing up with bronchial asthma

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Shares Bewitching Look; Says "Eye Contact Is A Dangerous Thing"

In the post, Kajal Aggarwal can be seen standing wearing a white t-shirt. The caption for the post begins with Kajal speaking about the time she was diagnosed with bronchial asthma she said that she was just five years old. The actor mentioned that she began to see huge changes in her lifestyle as soon as she was diagnosed with the condition. As a five-year-old kid, Kajal Aggarwal saw a huge change in diet and was kept away from dairy or chocolate. The actor shed light upon this fact and asked her followers to simply imagine restricting a five-year-old from these two things.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Shares A Cute Childhood Picture Of Herself During AMA; Check Out

She then writes that it did not get easy as she grew up, in fact, things kept posing new challenges to her. She recalled the winters and said that they were not exactly easy for her. She then said that dust and smoke too became her worst enemy on such occasions. The actor tried to highlight the fact that simple things such as dust or winter too could have adverse effects on her health due to her condition. She said it was these minute things that flared up her symptoms. It was during this time that she decided to use inhalers and noticed a huge difference instantly. Kajal Aggarwal then wrote that the inhalers are something that she always carries in her bag. She confessed that she is often subjected to judgemental looks every now and then, however, she affirmed that those things do not affect her anymore. Having that said, the actor admitted that there are people in the country who need inhalers and choose to not use them due to the social stigma around it.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Shares Details About Her Role In Upcoming Movie 'Acharya'

She urged people to not feel ashamed of such things and to feel free to use the inhalers privately or publicly. The actor thus mentioned that she urges her friends, family and followers to also do the same and to say yes to all inhalers. The actor tried to spread awareness of the use of inhalers and urged people to not be ashamed of using it for their benefit.

Also Read | When Kajal Aggarwal's Hubby Gautam Kitchlu Flew To Singapore For A 'big Moment'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.