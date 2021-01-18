'Naagin 5' Written Update: Bani Breaks Down In Tears, Farishta Berates Her And Veer

A lot of twists and turns are taking place in the daily soap, Naagin 5. As per the recent episode, Bani consoles Meera and Tapish that Veeranshu is not at fault. She further requests them to stop blaming him as she was given a life altogether for only one mission, that is to kill Cheel. Not only this, but Bani takes the entire blame on her and says that it's all her fault. While Meera keeps cross-questioning her, Bani decides to remain silent. Read on to know what happens further in the Naagin 5 January 16 episode.

Meera, who is very worried about Bani's safety, asks the latter if there's something that she needs to tell her as someone is always on-toes to harm her. Tapish, who is eavesdropping their conversation, requests Bani to stay away from Veer and also consoles her to remain strong and not lose hope. Bani breaks down in tears and regrets changing the past. She also recalls her mission and thinks that she has failed at it as she has now fallen in love with Veer, which has become a huge hindrance in her revenge-mission. For falling in love with Veer, she blames herself and also decides to face the brunt.

Farishta, on the other hand, loses his cool and he also threatens Bani for not completing the task given to her. Jay, on the other hand, has sent the mysterious parcel to Singhania's house and is waiting for it to explode. However, Bani and her family are all set to plan a small get-away. The parcel just comes in their way and as soon as Bani receives it, she instantly feels that there's something wrong about it. While she tries to open Farishta’s parcel, Veer pushes her and the duo falls on the ground.

After Veer opens the wooden box, some smoke comes out of it, leaving Bani worried. The former demeans her and also calls her stalker. Not only this but he also lashes out at her and requests her to leave him alone. Bani feels hurt and weeps. Soon, Farsihta comes behind her in the kitchen and scolds her for deeds. He also reminds her about her purpose that she has loosely forgotten. He continues that she shouldn't get entangled into these issues but Bani refrains from listening to him.

