Kajal Aggarwal & Fiance Gautam Start Setting Up Their New Place; Actor Asks For Suggestion

On October 20, actor Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram story session gave a peek into her new place. In the picture on her story session, her fans and 15.5M Instagram followers can see the glimpse of the bride-to-be's new place while in the right corner of the picture, Kajal Aggarwal's fiancee Gautam Kitchlu can be seen instructing. Instagramming her story, the Singham actor wrote, "Doing up our new pad". She also asked for the suggestion from her Instafam. Meanwhile, she also proclaimed to 'spot the Mr'. Scroll down to take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram story.

READ | From Aditya Narayan To Kajal Aggarwal, Here Are Celeb Wedding Announcements Of 2020

Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu

Interestingly, the Special 26 actor is all set to get married to Gautam, who runs the e-commerce company called Discern Living. She had earlier announced her wedding news on the photo-sharing platform. Sharing the news, she wrote a brief caption, which read, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit". Take a look below at Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram post of the wedding announcement.

READ | Kajal Aggarwal To Marry Gautam Kitchlu On October 30, 2020 In Mumbai In Private Ceremony

Ever since the announcement of the wedding, the 35-year-old actor frequently featured on the list of trends for her and Gautam Kitchlu's social media PDA. A few days, back Gautam gave a sneak peek to Kajal's fans into the duo's engagement ceremony. In the picture, Kajal and Gautam were seen smiling. The actor was seen donning a lehenga with a statement neckpiece while Gautam dressed in a simple kurta. Reacting to the picture, Kajal dropped a heart emoji and wrote, "Even this post reflects an element of design @kitchlug #mysuperaestheticfeyonce".

READ | Kajal Aggarwal’s Beau Gautam Kitchlu Shares First Photo Together

Coming to her professional front, Kajal will next be seen in the much-awaited film Indian 2, also starring Kamal Haasan. Apart from this, the actor is also roped in for the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Hey Sinamika. Post that, she will also be seen in the upcoming film named Mosagallu alongside actor Vishnu Manchu.

READ | 'Singham' Actor Kajal Aggarwal To Tie Knot With Businessman Gautam Kitchlu: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.