Kajal Aggarwal Hails Adi Shakti On Women's Day, Deciphers 'the Eternal Source Of Creation'

Acharya actor Kajal Aggarwal, on the occasion of International Women’s Day this year, took to her social media platform to decipher her views on the ‘eternal source of creation’, namely ‘The Dark Energy’. The actor while explaining how scientifically The Dark Energy is responsible for the creation of the universe, compared it with goddess Adi Shakti. Sharing the mythological story of goddess Lalita giving birth to a cosmic egg, she stated how it manifested the universe through Adi Shakti.

Further hailing the deity, Kajal paid tribute to all the energy forms of this fierce mythological representation of a woman. Further on, the actor extended sweet greetings of International Women’s Day to all the ‘amazing women out there’. She encouraged everyone to take a step towards being ‘fiercely independent’ with compassionate and bliss. Check out the post shared by the actor below:

“'The Dark Energy' according to science, is responsible for the expansion and creation of the universe. ‘Lalita’ gives birth to a cosmic egg which manifested the universe. Ultimately, Adi Shakti herself is the Zero Energy which exists even after the destruction of the universe and before its creation. #happyinternationalwomensday to this eternal source of creation and all her gorgeous energy forms. May all you amazing women out there, live your most - fiercely independent, utterly compassionate and blissfully complete lives. Here’s hoping we realise the potential goddess in each one of us!" her post read.

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the actor appreciated her ‘beautiful’ explanation. Many flooded her comment section extending warm greetings of International Women’s Day. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal has a dozen interesting project lined up. She is currently gearing up for the release of her most-anticipated action drama alongside Chiranjeevi in Koratala Siva directed Acharya. Apart from this, she will also feature in Sanjay Gupta’s action crime titled Mumbai Saga. Fans of the actor are also waiting for the release of her comedy-drama, Paris Paris, the Tamil version of Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen. Mosagullu, Hey Sinamika, Indian 2, Ghosty are amongst others upcoming ventures of the actor.

