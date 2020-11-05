Kajal Aggarwal Looks Enchanting In Orange; Makes Fans Go All Hearts

Kajal Aggarwal recently took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures wherein the actor was seen donning an orange Indianwear. Kajal left her fans enchanted by the look as they poured in several compliments. The actor has been making headlines ever since she tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram posts below.

Kajal Aggarwal looks enchanting in her orange attire

In the pictures, Kajal was seen wearing an orange salwar kameez that had intricate florals laced on it. She teamed it up with heavy sets of jewellery that perfectly complimented the entire look. Kajal looked stunning with her bouncy curls and minimal makeup. She was also seen striking a smile as she posed for the pictures. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram posts below.

The post garnered the attention of several friends and fans of the actor who couldn't stop themselves from commenting. Her fans bombarded the posts with several heart, fire and kiss emoticons. Some of the fans commented, "Maam the grace u have is incredible", "Slaying ravishingly beautiful gorgeous stunning angel". One of the fans even wrote the lyrics of the song from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, "Oye Oye ladki badi anjani hai Sapna sach hai kahani hai Dekho ye ladki bilkul na badli ye to wahi anjani hai oooohoooooo". Take a look at some of the reactions to Kajal Aggarwal's photos.

Fans' reactions

The newlywed bride's first Karwa Chauth

Kajal Aggarwal shared snippets of her first Karwa Chauth celebration with husband Gautam Kitchlu on her Instagram handle. The Tollywood star shared a selfie on her story flaunting her all-red look for Karwa Chauth. She captioned it as, 'Happy 1st #karvechauth @kitchlug'. Her face was covered by a red mask, however, the Comali actor let her eyes do all the talking. She paired the ethnic red sequined saree with statemate earrings. Prior to that, Kajal reposted a story shared by Namrata Aggarwal. In that story, they flaunted their Mehndi designs asking fans to guess the hand in the picture. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's photos on her story.

