Did Priyamani Train Under Ex-Naxalites For A Fortnight For Her Role In 'Viraata Parvam'?

Priyamani, who will soon be back in Tollywood with Venu Udugula's Viraata Parvam has reportedly undergone rigorous training for her role in the upcomer, where she plays the role of a Naxalite. According to a report published on a leading portal, Priyamani and Sai Pallavi trained under ex-Naxalites for 15-20 days to get into the skin of their characters. Reportedly, they led a spartan life in the forest through their training and also learned to imitate the voices of birds and animals to save themselves from attacks, besides mastering other skills.

Viraata Parvam, starring Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, and Priyamani in the lead is reported to narrate the tale of a group of Naxalites based in the interiors of Telangana. Reported to be shot in the Naxal areas of Telangana, the movie is currently in post-production. Priyamani, in an old interview with an online portal, revealed that she chose Viraata Parvam because the movie offered her a scope to perform, and more importantly she loved her character in the upcomer.

Recently, the makers of Viraata Parvam released the first look poster of Priyamani's character from the upcomer. The poster had Priyamani dressed in a uniform holding a rifle in her hands. Priyamani's character poster was released by her Viraata Parvam co-star Rana Daggubati on June 4, 2020.

Check out Priyamani's look from Viraata Parvam:

Priyamani, who was last seen in Raj and DK's The Family Man, has a slew of movies in her kitty. Firstly, she will be seen in Brahmotsavam fame Srikanth Addala's Narappa. The movie, starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani in the lead, is the official remake of Tamil movie Asuran. While Venkatesh Daggubati will reprise the role of Dhanush in the remake, Priyamani will step into the shoes of Manju Warrier. The Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani starrer is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S. Thanu and Suresh Babu under their respective banners.

Besides the upcomer, Priyamani also has Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. The movie stars Ajay Devgn and Priyamani in the lead. The Amit Sharma directorial is based on Syed Abdul Rahim, known as the architect of modern Indian football. Initially, National Award winner Keerthy Suresh was cast for the role opposite Ajay Devgn. However, due to date issues, the actor quit and following which, Priyamani was signed for the film. The Priyamani and Ajay Devgn starrer is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla.

