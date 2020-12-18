Kajal Aggarwal Shares Glimpses Of Fond Memories With Grandmother On Her Birthday

Kajal Aggarwal's grandmother has been a role model for the actor since a very young age. On December 18, 2020, she shared pictures of her most precious moment with her Nani on account of the latter's birthday. The pictures were shared as stories on Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram. She penned thoughtful and emotional captions for the stories, indicating how much she loved her grandmother. Her family clearly holds great importance to the actor, who occasionally shares pictures with her loved ones and treasures the bliss. Here is a story based on Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram pictures with her role model Nani.

Kajal Aggarwal's post for her grandmother

The first picture posted by the actor is a reposted story from her sister Nisha Aggarwal. This is a black and white picture in which Kajal is planting an affectionate kiss on her Nani's cheek. The caption added to the post explains that they love their grandmother dearly even after her demise. According to them, she left behind a place in their hearts that shall never be filled by anyone else's presence.

The second picture is an original story posted by Kajal Aggarwal. Here, the actor is happily holding her Nani and smiling at the camera. She added the hashtag '#happybirthdaynani' to the post, emphasizing on her love for the grandmother. Her Nani also looks very happy in the picture and is seemingly saying something to the actor.

The third picture is the only one where Kajal Aggarwal is not present with her Nani. It is a picture of the ladies of the family with the grandmother seated in the centre. She looks like the head of the family with an influential personality and chivalrous facial expressions.

In the fourth picture, the grandmother is sitting on a chair and Kajal is crouching beside her. The actor is hugging her Nani from the side and getting affectionate pats on the head. The grandmother is seemingly saying something, or just giving blessings to the actor, making her grin wider.

In the final picture, Kajal Aggarwal is bending towards her Nani, who is seated amidst both her granddaughters. The grandmother is smiling and talking about something as she looks away towards the left of the camera. The two sisters are just enjoying the chatter and grinning at the camera, posing in sparkling dresses.

About Kajal Aggarwal's Nani

According to 123Telugu, the actor was very close to her grandmother and looked up to her as a teacher of significant life lessons. She appreciated the unconditional love and total acceptance that the grandmother gave her. Kajal's Nani was 90 years old when she passed away in March last year.

