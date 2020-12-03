Kajal Aggarwal's Sister Nisha Posts A 'real-life Vs Reel-life' Pic Of The Actor; See Here

Kajal Aggarwal recently tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu in a grand yet private affair. Kajal Aggarwal's wedding became the talk of the town as the pictures of the newlywed couple went viral on the internet. While the actor did give her followers on Instagram a peek into her wedding attire, her sister Nisha Aggarwal has posted a picture with her comparing reel and real-life versions of the actor's wedding photos.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Shares Unseen Wedding Pictures With Gautam Kitchlu; Check Out

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Joins Hands With Director Deekay For A Tamil Horror Film

Kajal Aggarwal's sister shares real vs reel life photos of her wedding pictures

Ever since her wedding to Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal Aggarwal's wedding pictures continue to make waves on social media. Kajal Aggarwal's photos have gone viral and the latest person to post a picture from the wedding is Kajal's sister Nisha Agarwal. The Singham actor's sister took to Instagram and posted a comparison between a real-life and reel-life version of the wedding photos.

The real-life picture had the star posing with her sister from her pre-wedding Satsang, wearing a white and red suit and open hair while the reel-life image had Kajal Aggarwal's wedding look from one of her films, where she can be seen wearing a traditional South Indian wedding saree. Nisha captioned the picture, "Real Vs Reel â¤ï¸ @kajalaggarwalofficial â¤ï¸ come back already." You can see the post here.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Shares Heartwarming Pictures With Husband Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal's fans were quick to take over the comments section and wrote about how beautiful the two sisters looked. While one fan wrote, "Pretty and beautiful", another follower commented that the two look very cute. A lot of the fans showered love in the comments section with hearts and star-eyed emoticons.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Enjoys Smiley Faced Marshmallows Dipped In Chocolate While 'Decembering'

Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram pictures

Even though her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu was a private affair, the Singham star made sure that her fans and followers get to see what attire she has worn for her wedding and other festivities. On October 30, 2020, Kajal shared a picture from her Haldi ceremony where she decorated herself with light pink and white flowers. The beautiful flowers complimented her beauty as she tied up her hair and kept her makeup minimal. Kajal shared pictures from every occasion and her wedding trousseau and her reception outfit garnered the most attention from fans. The actor has recently returned from her honeymoon in Maldives and has even shared stunning pictures from her honeymoon. Take a look.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Expresses Love For Flowers, Asks Fans How They Prefer Them

Image Credit: Kajal Aggarwal Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.