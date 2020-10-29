Kajal Aggarwal Looks Resplendent In Yellow In Her Haldi Ceremony Pics

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is all set to tie knots with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu, kicked-off her pre-wedding festivities with her Mehendi ceremony. Keeping her fashionable game on point, the actress was recently papped while celebrating her haldi ceremony with her family members. A sneak peek of her Haldi ceremony was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

Kajal Aggarwal's Haldi ceremony

In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a yellow suit to match the occasion along with flower jewelry which just added charm to her looks. In the other pictures, a happy Kajal can be seen grooving with her family members. While captioning the pictures, Viral Bhayani wrote, " Kajal Aggarwal's wedding ceremony today." Meanwhile, Kajal's fiancee Gautam also started with the festivities and shared a glimpse of the ceremony on social media. Gautam shared pictures of the puja that was held at his house which was attended by his family members. While captioning the post Gautma prayed for positivity and sought blessings for the two from his family.

In the pictures, Gautam who will tie knots with Kajal on October 31, is seen sitting while performing all the rituals of the puja. Apart from the puja, one of the pictures showed his family members also tying the good luck charm on his wrist which officially marks the onset of the wedding festivities for the businessman. While captioning the post, he wrote, “blessings and positivity #kajgautkitched.”

On the other hand, actress Kajal Aggarwal recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her Mehendi. In the picture, the actor is seen flaunting her Mehendi as she flashes a wide smile for the camera. Kajal Aggarwal was seen wearing a green floral ethnic outfit. She amped up her look with statement earrings. The actor opted for minimal makeup and went on to complete her look with a braided ponytail.

Earlier, the actress who kept her relationship low profile, recently shared a picture with her soon to be husband Gautam on Instagram where the two were garnering much attention from fans. The happy picture of Kajal and her fiancé Gautam Kitchlu was giving Instagrammers some serious couple goals. Agarwal took to her Instagram on October 6, 2020, as she shared the news with her followers about getting married to beau Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. Her message said – “It gives me immense pleasure to share that I am getting married Gautam Kitchlu on October 30th, 2020, in Mumbai in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit… Thank you for your unending support.” (Image credit: Kajal Aggarwal/ Instagram)

