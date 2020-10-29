Kajal Aggarwal Dons Green Ethnic As She Happily Flaunts Her Mehendi; See Pic

Kajal Aggarwal recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her Mehendi. In the picture, the actor is seen flaunting her Mehendi as she flashes a wide smile for the camera. Kajal Aggarwal was seen wearing a green floral ethnic outfit. She amped up her look with statement earrings. The actor opted for minimal makeup and went on to complete her look with a braided ponytail.

Fans in a huge number sent in congratulatory wishes for Kajal Aggarwal. Her sister Nisha Aggarwal also took to the comment section to praise the picture. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram post.

Also Read| Kajal Aggarwal & fiance Gautam start setting up their new place; actor asks for suggestion

Also Read| Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her engagement ring on Instagram; calls it 'Shaadi Vanity'

Kajal Aggarwal celebrates last days as 'Ms Aggarwal' with a pyjama party

Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal posted a picture with her sister giving a glimpse of their pyjama party. In the picture, both the sisters were seen sitting on a couch and flashing a wide smile. Kajal Aggarwal was seen donning a butterfly printed blue night suit and twinning with her sister, Nisha opted for a white printed night suit.

Both of them completed their look with minimal makeup and soft curls. Kajal Aggarwal posted the picture cherishing her ‘last two days’ as ‘Ms Aggarwal’. She also mentioned that she was chilling with her 'partner in everything' when the picture was taken. Fans in a huge number showered love on Kajal Aggarwal's picture with several love and heart emoticons. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's picture.

Also Read| Kajal Aggarwal cherishes 'last 2 days as Ms Aggarwal' with her 'partner in everything'

Kajal Aggarwal's wedding announcement

Kajal Aggarwal had announced her wedding date in a unique way through her Instagram. In the announcement, she stated how it gives her immense joy to share that she is getting married to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by their immediate families. She also added how this pandemic has shed a sobering light on their joy but still, they are thrilled to begin their lives together and to know that all of her well-wishers will be cheering them on in spirit.

She later thanked all her fans for the love they have showered upon her over the years and seek their blessings as they embark upon their incredible new journey. The actor assured her fans that she will continue doing what she cherishes the most, that is, entertaining the audience with a whole new purpose and meaning. She concluded this by thanking her fans for their unending support. Her fans reacted to her heartwarming post and took to the comment section to send in congratulatory wishes.

Also Read| Kajal Aggarwal ready to tie the knot, beau Gautam shares sweet pre-wedding click

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.