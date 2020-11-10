Kajal Aggarwal Shares New Pictures From Her Honeymoon As She Enjoys Ocean Waves

Kajal Aggarwal recently tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai and is currently enjoying her honeymoon. The actor is keeping her fans updated by uploading adorable pictures with her newly wedded husband as the two are vacationing in Maldives. In the most recent posts, she shared fascinating pictures from the island as she enjoyed the beach waves with her husband.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchu's honeymoon in Maldives

Fans of Kajal Aggarwal recently saw how the actor uploaded a series of pictures revealing where she is spending her honeymoon. Now she uploaded a series of new photographs appreciating the holiday spot with her newly wedded husband, Gautam Kitchlu. The first picture that the actor uploaded today was of her standing on what seemed like a glass balcony.

Kajal Aggarwal posed for the camera as she looked at the blue ocean waves and the beautiful skies. The actor was seen wearing a body-hugging full sleeved top with a tropical print on it and paired it up with a pair of dark blue denim shorts. She tied her hair back neatly in a ponytail. Check out the pictures below:

More of Kajal Aggarwal's honeymoon photos

Actor Kajal Aggarwal also uploaded a couple of pictures from where she was seen enjoying an evening at the island. The actor donned a pretty dress and left her hair open, while Gautam wore a black round neck t-shirt and a pair of shorts with it. Check out the pictures below:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchu's photos

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Netizens shower love on Kajal Aggarwal's honeymoon photos

As soon as Kajal Aggarwal uploaded new pictures from her honeymoon, fans of the actor gushed to the post and left numerous reactions and comments on the posts. A number of fans flooded the posts with loving comments where they mentioned how beautiful she was looking in the pictures. Check out some of the fan comments below.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.