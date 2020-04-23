Kajal Aggarwal And Jr. NTR Starrer 'Baadshah' Fascinating Trivia; Read

Quick links:
Baadshah is a 2013 Telugu-language action comedy movie helmed by Sreenu Vaitla. The movie was bankrolled by Bandla Ganesh under the banner of Parameswara Art Productions. Baadshah features Kajal Aggarwal, Navdeep and N.T Rama Rao Jr. in pivotal roles. Navdeep can be seen playing the role of an antagonist in the movie.
Baadshah was a major success at the box office and managed to gain good reviews from fans and critics alike. The plot of the movie Baadshah revolves around the transformation of a young man from an IPS aspirant into fearless Baadshah. The young man seeks revenge and vengeance upon the mafia Kingpin, Saadu Bhai. Here are interesting trivia about the Kajal Aggarwal starrer Baadshah.
