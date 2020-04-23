Kajal Aggarwal And Jr. NTR Starrer 'Baadshah' Fascinating Trivia; Read

Baadshah is a 2013 Telugu-language action comedy movie helmed by Sreenu Vaitla. The movie was bankrolled by Bandla Ganesh under the banner of Parameswara Art Productions. Baadshah features Kajal Aggarwal, Navdeep and N.T Rama Rao Jr. in pivotal roles. Navdeep can be seen playing the role of an antagonist in the movie.

Baadshah was a major success at the box office and managed to gain good reviews from fans and critics alike. The plot of the movie Baadshah revolves around the transformation of a young man from an IPS aspirant into fearless Baadshah. The young man seeks revenge and vengeance upon the mafia Kingpin, Saadu Bhai. Here are interesting trivia about the Kajal Aggarwal starrer Baadshah.

Kajal Aggarwal starrer Baadshah Trivia

Baadshah movie became the second highest blockbuster film in N.T Rama Rao Jr’s career internationally.

Baadshah was later dubbed in Hindi under the title Rowdy Baadshah.

Baadshah is the most expensive movie ever that was made in the Telugu language. The shooting of the movie was done in several exotic locations of Bangkok, Hong Kong, Italy and Switzerland.

Baadshah movie got the opportunity of premiering at the Osaka Asian Film Festival of the year 2014 in Japan.

The movie features N.T Rama Rao Jr. who reportedly lost a lot of pounds to essay the new and stylish look in the movie Baadshah.

Kajal Aggarwala and N.T Rama Rao Jr. collaborated together for the second time. Previously both the actors shared screen space in the movie Brindavanam.

Mahesh Babu has given his voice for the narration of the movie.

The action thriller film was formally launched on March 18, 2012, in Hyderabad. However, the shooting of the movie began in Italy on July 1, 2012.

Baadshah was also dubbed in Malayalam and Japanese under the same title.

