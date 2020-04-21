Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From 'Dhada' Her Fans Must Check Out | Watch Videos

Kajal Aggarwal starrer Dhada is an action comedy film that also has Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. The Telegu drama flick is directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by D. Siva Prasad Reddy. Dhada received negative reviews and was a box office failure. The film was dubbed into Tamil as Tiger Vishva. The film also has action scenes inspired by the 2009 British-American film, Sherlock Holmes. Check out Kajal Aggarwal's best moments from Dhada.

The romantic song Hello Hello

Hello Hello is a romantic song featuring Kajal Aggarwal and Naga Chaitanya. In the song, the duo is seen dancing on the streets of London. Kajal Aggarwal and Naga are also seen twinning in their outfits. The romantic number is sung by Neha Bhasin and Nikhil D'Souza.

Naga saves Kajal's life

In this scene, Naga is seen chasing Kajal Aggarwal as she angrily drives away from her house. He follows her till she reaches near the bridge. In the middle of their argument, she suddenly falls in the water. Naga also jumps off and saves her life.

The party scene

This is a funny scene from Dhada. The scene starts with Naga trying to flirt with Kajal at a party hosted by her father. He winks at her in front of everyone and Kajal ignores him. Check out the funny scene from Dhada.

The dance song Diwali Deepaanni

Diwali Deepaanni is considered Dhada's best dance number. The song features Kajal Aggarwal and Naga celebrating their victory of love. The song has more than 8 million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Kalyan and Andrea Jeremiah.

