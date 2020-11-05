Kajal Aggarwal's After Party Mermaid Lehenga Will Give Fans Some Major Outfit Goals

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu recently got married and Kajal can’t keep calm as she has been sharing her dazzling after-party looks. She kept all her fans updated about all her looks at her wedding. She recently took to her Instagram handle and shared her after-party outfit. Take a look.

Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding after-party outfit

Kajal Aggarwal looked dazzling in her wedding outfits and the after-party attire was no different. The actor shared a few pictures on her Instagram wearing a sparkling beige coloured outfit with a set of wedding bangles. The actor looked ravishing and completely different in her post-wedding attire as she was also seen sporting sindoor.

She wore a full-sleeved blouse with a stunning fish-cut lehenga and a long sheer dupatta with detailing to give the outfit a perfect look. Kajal Aggarwal’s designer kept it simple and elegant as she wore an outfit with intricate designs along with a necklace to go with it. She kept her hair open. All her fans flooded the comment section with hearts the moment they saw Kajal Aggarwal’s photos. Let’s glance through some of the comments by her fans.

Kajal Aggarwal’s photos

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got clicked together in their after-party outfits and looked extremely happy and glowing. They both gave some major couple goals through their recent picture together. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu were seen posing together by holding each other in their arms. While Gautam was seen looking at Kajal with love, Kajal's face had happiness all over. Kajal looked stunning in her beige attire while Gautam Kitchlu kept it all black. In the caption, Kajal expressed her feelings about her stunning outfit and thanked her designer. Addressing her designer, she stated that they made her post-wedding celebration so perfect and then thanked them for this spectacular outfit, tagging them in the post.

