Kajal Aggarwal’s Beau Gautam Kitchlu Shares First Photo Together

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to get married in October 2020 with Gautam Kitchlu. The actor already has her bachelorette and the pictures from her celebration went viral on social media. Now, her fiance Gautam Kitchlu has shared a sneak peek from their engagement and fans are going gaga over it.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's picture

In the picture shared by Mr Kitchlu, both Kajal and Gautam can be seen flaunting big smiles. The actor is seen donning a lehenga with a statement neckpiece while Gautam can be seen dressed up in a simple kurta. Sharing the adorable post, the actor simply used the emoji which describes endless love for his caption. Reacting to the picture, Kajal Aggarwal dropped a heart emoji. The actor wrote, "Even this post reflects an element of design @kitchlug #mysuperaestheticfeyonce" (sic). Take a look at the post below:

For the unversed, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam are all set to get married on October 30, 2020. The actor had earlier announced her wedding news on Instagram. Sharing the big news she wrote, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit.''

''I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support." Take a look at the post below:

On the work front

Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in the much-awaited film named Indian 2. In the film, she will be sharing screen space alongside Kamal Haasan in a lead role. The film also features an ensemble cast of Rakul Preet Singh and many others. Besides this, the actor is also roped in for the upcoming Dulqer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer named Hey Sinamika. Post that, she will also be seen in the upcoming film named Mosagallu alongside well-known actor Vishnu Manchu. The movie will be directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, Mosagallu, and will explore the story of the biggest IT scam.

