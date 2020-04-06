Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From Film 'Naayak' | Take A Look

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor and also managed to grab several Bollywood films too. She is seen in many Telugu films over the years. She made her debut in the Telugu Film Industry with the film Lakshmi Kalyanam which released in 2007, and since, she has never looked back. She has worked with several stars and has also won accolades for her performances. One such film of Kajal Aggarwal is Naayak. Here are the best moments of Kakal Aggarwal from the film Naayak.

Naayak

In this film, Ram Charan plays the lead role. In this film, he has a double role and both of the lookalikes team up to fight injustice and settle their personal fight with their evildoers. In this film, Kajal Aggarwal plays the role of one of the lookalikes' love interest. This film is loved by fans for its good storyline and action.

Read Also| Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From 'Rowdy Baadshah' | Take A Look

Best moments of Kajal Aggarwal from the film Naayak

Ram Charan saves Kajal Aggarwal from a lover

In this scene, Kajal Aggarwal goes to college and a boy proposes to her by climbing on the third floor. He says that he will kill himself if Kajal does not approve of his love. After looking at this, Ram Charan goes on the top floor and says that if she agrees to the other guy then he will jump from the top of the same building. This is one of the best scenes in the film.

Read Also| Kajal Aggarwal's Vacation Pictures From Maldives Will Make You Yearn For A Holiday

Kajal Aggarwal falls in love with Ram Charan

Kajal Aggarwal at first hates Ram Charan but then falls in love with him after he saves some orphans. After this, she goes to his uncle to get him to love her. But as she has an ego, she tells the guy to come and propose to her. This is one of the best moments of Kajal Aggarwal from the film as they are on leave for love with each other.

Read Also| Kajal Aggarwal Shares A Sad Story Of A Cab Driver's Life Affected Due To Coronavirus

Kajal Aggarwal helps Ram Charan in killing the bad guys

Kajal Aggarwal helps both the lookalikes to get away from the police. She confuses all the family members as well as the police so that both the leads here can get away from the lock. Because of her acts, the public gets the justice they deserve making this one of the best moments of Kajal Aggarwal from the film Naayak.

Read Also| Kajal Aggarwal's Telugu Films That All Her Fans Must Watch; See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.