Kajal Aggarwal’s Best Scenes From Super-hit Movie 'Kavacham'

In 2018, popular actor Kajal Aggarwal played the lead character in Sreenivas Mamilla’s Kavacham. The film also had Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a police officer from Vizag, who finds himself in a rut when false allegations are levied against him. He has 24 hours now to prove his innocence. Kajal Aggarwal received many praises for her performance in the movie. Here are the best scenes of Kajal Aggarwal from Kavacham. Read ahead to know more-

Kajal Aggarwal’s best scenes from Kavacham

Kajal Aggarwal and Srinivas Bellamkonda’s first meet

Srinivas Bellamkonda plays the character of a cop in the film. He and his mother go to a mall, to relax and do some shopping. It is in the mall that Srinivas Bellamkonda realises that he has lost his wallet. Just then he gets a call from a girl who says that she has found his wallet and is on her way to give it to me. It is Kajal Aggarwal who had found his wallet, and the minute she appeared in front of him to return his lost wallet, he fell in love with her.

Kajal Aggarwal bangs a car with her two-wheeler and handles the cops smartly

Kajal Aggarwal, who is in a hurry, travels with a friend of hers on a two-wheeler, when she bangs a car from the front, by mistake. That’s when the police appear and asks her to come to the police station with them. As they are two male policemen, Kajal Aggarwal gives them a little lesson on the sessions of the law that say that they cannot take her to the police station. The policemen get really impressed with Kajal Aggarwal.

When Srinivas Bellamkonda realises Kajal Aggarwal is a waitress

Following Kalaj Aggarwal’s two-wheeler, Srinivas reaches a restaurant. He goes inside and starts to look for her, thinking she would be sitting on one of the tables. But, to his surprise, he finds out that she is a waitress there. Since that day, Srinivas started to go to that restaurant and orders a coffee, just so that he could see her.

