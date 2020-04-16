Kajal Aggarwal's Best Scenes From The Movie 'Sita' That Will Hit Fans With Nostalgia

Time and again, Kajal Aggarwal has proved her merit in Bollywood as well as the South film industry. Among her most renowned characters is the lead role in the Telugu movie Sita. The film also starred Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Sonu Sood in the lead roles. Kajal Aggarwal, who played the role of Sita, was seen as an arrogant egoistic businesswoman, who hurts people around her for her own benefit. Here are some of her best moments from the movie.

Kajal Aggarwal's best moments from Sita

The agreement with the MLA

Sita meets an MLA Basavaraju, a character played by actor Sonu Sood. She meets him to evacuate a slum, in order to expand her business. However, the MLA asks her to marry him in return for his favour. When Sita comes to know that the MLA is already married, she denies it.

The MLA somehow manages to convince her in signing an agreement to live-in together for a month. This brings a twist in the story making it one of Kajal Aggarwal’s best scenes, as she plays with his mind and signs the agreement for her own benefit, but having different plans in her mind.

When she meets Ram and elopes with him

Kajal Aggarwal meets her childhood friend Ram, the heir of her dead father’s property, at a monastery. At first, she leaves him there and runs away but she returns to take him away with him for the money that she left behind for him.

Surrendering herself for Ram

Towards the end of the movie, Sonu Sood tries to kill Ram during a fight and asks Sita to surrender to him. When Sita tried to stop him and surrenders to Sonu Sood, his men beat her up too. She somehow manages to escape with Ram and while taking him to the hospital they meet with an accident and become unconscious.

When she reunites with Ram

In the end, Sita realises how much she hurt Ram and goes to meet him at the monastery. The priest lies to her that Ram is dead and she leaves, crying. Ram, however, meets her and marries her on the spot. This was another best scene of Kajal Aggarwal as she reunites with her love.

