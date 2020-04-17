Kajal Aggarwal’s Best Scenes From 'Kavalai Vendam' That Are Unforgettable

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor. She was seen in many Telugu films over the years. She made her debut in the Telugu Film Industry with the film, Lakshmi Kalyanam (2007) and since then she has never looked back.

In 2016, Kajal Aggarwal played the lead character in Deekay’s Kavalai Vendam. The film also cast Yaashika Aanand and Jiiva in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a couple, where the estranged wife demands her husband’s signature on a divorce document, but her husband, Aravind, makes a proposition. If she wants him to sign, she has to live with him and be a good wife for a week. Kajal Aggarwal received many praises for her performance in the film. Here are the best scenes of Kajal Aggarwal from Kavalai Vendam. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's Best Scenes From The Movie 'Sita' That Will Hit Fans With Nostalgia

Kajal Aggarwal’s best scenes from Kavalai Vendam

Kajal Aggarwal’s introduction scene

The way Kajal Aggarwal is made to make an entry in the film is unforgettable. The actor is seen wearing a gorgeous backless black and white dress and sunglasses. She is seen walking towards her friend, with shopping bags in her hands. Kajal is shown to be the complete modern age girl.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal’s Best Scenes From Vishal Starrer 'Paayum Puli'

Kajal Aggarwal’s court marriage

Kajal Aggarwal is seen waiting outside the court for Jiiva, but he is late as usual. The tension and stress on Kajal Aggarwal’s face keep on building up. However, she takes a sigh of relief when he finally arrives, but shows him her anger. The two go inside the court and keeping two friends as witnesses, and then tie the knot.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From 'Brindavanam' Are Both Hilarious & Endearing

Kajal Aggarwal and Jiiva get into a fight with the goons

When Kajal Aggarwal and Jiiva go to watch a film, some goons start to tease Kajal. Jiiva gets into a physical fight with them, trying to protect Kajal Aggarwal. But, as she is the modern time girl, she doesn’t stand idle but rather participates in the fight to help Jiiva.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From Her Blockbuster Film 'Comali'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.