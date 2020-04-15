Kajal Aggarwal’s Best Scenes From Vishal Starrer 'Paayum Puli'

Along with Bollywood, Kajal Aggarwal is seen in many Telugu films over the years. She made her debut in the Telugu Film Industry with the film Lakshmi Kalyanam which released in 2007, and since then she has never looked back. She has worked with several stars and has also won accolades for her performances.

In 2015, Kajal Aggarwal played the female lead character in Suseenthiran’s action-thriller, Paayum Puli, alongside Vishal. The film also casts Samuthirakani in a pivotal role. The plot of the film revolves around a cop who mistakenly believes that taking out three thugs will end Madurai's crime wave. Kajal Aggarwal received many praises for her performance in the film.

The movie Paayum Puli is dubbed in Hindi and is called "Mai Hoon Rakshak".Here are the best scenes of Kajal Aggarwal from Paayum Puli. Paayum Puli translates to a pouncing tiger. Kajal plays the role of Sowmya. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From 'Arya 2' | Take A Look

Kajal Aggarwal’s best scenes from Paayum Puli

Vishal sees Kajal Aggarwal for the first time

In this scene, Vishal sees Kajal Aggarwal for the film time. He is mesmerised with her beauty and can’t help but stare at her. It is love at first sight for Vishal. Vishal notices that Kajal has trouble crossing the road and tries to take help from strangers. Vishal then helps Kajal. The song Yaar Indha Muyalkutti is played in the background.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From 'Thuppakki' Will Make You Fall In Love With Her

Kajal Aggarwal and Vishal confess their love for each other

In this scene, Kajal Aggarwal and Vishal confess their love for each other. The song Silukku Marame is played in the background as the two are dancing. The song is sung by Divya Kumar, Shashaa Tirupati, Sharanya Gopinath. In this scene, Kajal Aggarwal and Vishal confess their love for each other. The song Silukku Marame is played in the background as the two are dancing. The song is sung by Divya Kumar, Shashaa Tirupati, Sharanya Gopinath. In this scene, Kajal Aggarwal and Vishal confess their love for each other. The song Silukku Marame is played in the background as the two are dancing. The song is sung by Divya Kumar, Shashaa Tirupati, Sharanya Gopinath.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From Her Blockbuster Film 'Comali'

Vishal saves Kajal Aggarwal from the goons and its the start of a friendship

While Kajal Aggarwal was travelling on her two-wheeler vehicle, a group of local goons tries to tease her. Vishal comes for her rescue and scares them away. This marks the beginning of their friendship.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Requests People To Help Small Businesses Post-Coronavirus Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.