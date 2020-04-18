Kajal Aggarwal’s Best Scenes From 'Mersal' That Are Unforgettable

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor and also managed to grab several Bollywood films too. She is seen in many Telugu films over the years. She made her debut in the Telugu Film Industry with the film Lakshmi Kalyanam which released in 2007, and since then she has never looked back. She has worked with several stars and has also won accolades for her performances.

In 2017, Kajal Aggarwal played the lead character in Atlee Kumar’s action-thriller, Mersal. The film also cast Joseph Vijay and S.J. Suryah as the lead cast. The plot of the film revolves around a magician and a doctor, who attempts to expose the corruption at the heart of India's medical industry. Kajal Aggarwal received many praises for her performance in the movie. Here are the best scenes of Kajal Aggarwal from Mersal-

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From 'Rowdy Baadshah' | Take A Look

Kajal Aggarwal’s best scenes from Mersal

Date Night

Kajal Aggarwal and Vijay are seen having a date with each other in this scene. At the bar counter, Vijay impresses Kajal Aggarwal with his magic tricks. Later, when the two sit for having dinner, a goon comes with a gun in his hands and asks Kajal Aggarwal for her ring. Vijay asks her to give the ring to the goon. Just as the goon goes, Vijay magically makes the ring appear again and puts it in her finger. She falls in love with him at that moment.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From Her Blockbuster Film 'Comali'

Fights with the goons

Just as the goons go a little forward, they realise that the ring is not in their hands, and instead, Vijay had given them an insect. The goon, along with a few other goons come again to take away Kajal Aggarwal. However, Vijay fights all the goons for Kajal and drops her home safely. The two even go for a picnic the next day.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's Best Scenes From The Movie 'Sita' That Will Hit Fans With Nostalgia

Kajal Aggarwal is angry

Kajal Aggarwal is angry about the fact that Vijay didn’t turn up on time and is getting involved in matters with rich politicians, that can be harmful to him. Vijay comes to Kajal’s house, and tries to calm her down by showing some magic. However, he has to tell her the entire truth about why he is doing so and involves her in his plan.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal’s Best Scenes From 'Kavalai Vendam' That Are Unforgettable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.