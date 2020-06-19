Kajal Aggarwal Celebrates Birthday: South Celebs Pour In Warm Wishes For The Actor

Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her 35th birthday on June 19 and her fans are extremely delighted on this joyous occasion. Several prominent celebrities have poured in positive wishes for the South Superstar and have wished her. Several colleagues of Kajal Aggarwal too have wished her in a rather unique way. Her fans too have been pouring wishes for the actor and parsing her for her work. Read on:

Kajal Aggarwal showered with loving wishes from South Celebrities

Rakul Preet Singh wished Kajal Aggarwal on this joyous occasion by sharing a picture of her sitting on a throne in a glorious avatar. The picture Rakul Preet Singh used to wish her was used by many celebs further on to wish Kajal Aggarwal. Rakul Preet Singh wrote that due to the fans' request she decided to wish her in this stylish manner. Tamannaah Bhatia too wished Kajal Aggarwal in the same way by sharing the same artwork of Kajal on a throne.

Tamannaah Bhatia wrote a heartfelt caption for the birthday girl calling her a ''friend who is full of life and someone who is extremely hardworking''. Tamannaah further said Kajal is ''someone who is passionate about her craft''. Rana Daggubati too took to Instagram to wish his dear friend. Rana shared a picture of them having a cheerful moment on the set and captioned the image wishing Kajal Aggarwal.

Here goes the most awaiting CDP ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ðŸ”¥ Happy to launch @MsKajalAggarwal's Birthday Official CDP upon her fans Request ðŸ˜ Happy Birthday Kaj â¤ï¸â¤ï¸



Designed by @akhilimz#HappyBirthdayKajal #TeamKajalism @KajalTrends @kajalismteamoff pic.twitter.com/EJJhn59PUF — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 18, 2020

An actress & a friend who is so full of life, someone who is extremely hardworking & passionate about her craft. I’m so happy to launch the CDP for @MsKajalAggarwal ðŸ˜



Happy birthday Kaju â¤ï¸

Designed by @akhilimz #HappyBirthdayKajal #TeamKajalism @kajaltrends @kajalismteamoff pic.twitter.com/KLsb90li42 — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 18, 2020

Several other south superstars too wished Kajal Aggarwal on her birthday today using the same image art. Samantha Akkineni too wished the actor calling her a gorgeous, strong and fiercely independent woman. Samantha was all praise for Kajal Aggarwal as she wished her and ended her tweet by saying “she came, she saw, she conquered”. Several other superstars including, Pranitha Subhash, Eesha Rebba, Nidhi Agerwal, etc. wished Kajal Aggarwal on her birthday. On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen next in the film Mosagallu which is expected to be a thriller film, according to a news portal. Besides that, she will also be seen in Acharya opposite Chiranjeevi. On the Bollywood front, according to a news portal, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Mumbai Saga opposite John Abraham in the film.

Wishing the gorgeous, strong , fiercely independent and hard working @MsKajalAggarwal a very happy birthday ðŸ¥³ ðŸ§ ... she came,she saw ,she conquered .ðŸ‘¸#happybirthdaykajal — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 19, 2020

Here goes .. the much awaited CDP. ðŸ”¥ðŸ‘ŒðŸ»

Happy to launch @MsKajalAggarwal's Birthday Official CDP on the request of her fans ðŸ˜ Happy Birthday KA

Designed by @akhilimz#HappyBirthdayKajal #TeamKajalism @KajalTrends @kajalismteamoff pic.twitter.com/cYsb9tgyKD — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) June 18, 2020

Happy to launch @MsKajalAggarwal's Birthday Official CDP upon her fans Request ðŸ˜ Happy Birthday KA #HappyBirthdayKajal pic.twitter.com/nbmmE8VxWp — Eesha Rebba (@YoursEesha) June 18, 2020

Here goes the most awaited CDP ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥ Happy to launch @MsKajalAggarwal's Birthday Official CDP upon her fans request ðŸ’›#HappyBirthdayKajal

#TeamKajalism pic.twitter.com/zZDwdlYbaU — Mehreen PirzadaðŸ‘‘ (@Mehreenpirzada) June 18, 2020

Here goes The most awaited CDP ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ðŸ”¥ Happy to launch my fellow Agerwal’s @MsKajalAggarwal's Birthday Official CDP upon her fans Request ðŸ˜ #HappyBirthdayKajal

#TeamKajalism pic.twitter.com/bSED0tnaaO — Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) June 18, 2020

