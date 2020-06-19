Last Updated:

Kajal Aggarwal Celebrates Birthday: South Celebs Pour In Warm Wishes For The Actor

Kajal Aggarwal celebrates her birthday and the south superstar has received wishes from several south celebrities. Read further to know more.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her 35th birthday on June 19 and her fans are extremely delighted on this joyous occasion. Several prominent celebrities have poured in positive wishes for the South Superstar and have wished her. Several colleagues of Kajal Aggarwal too have wished her in a rather unique way. Her fans too have been pouring wishes for the actor and parsing her for her work. Read on:

Kajal Aggarwal showered with loving wishes from South Celebrities

Rakul Preet Singh wished Kajal Aggarwal on this joyous occasion by sharing a picture of her sitting on a throne in a glorious avatar. The picture Rakul Preet Singh used to wish her was used by many celebs further on to wish Kajal Aggarwal. Rakul Preet Singh wrote that due to the fans' request she decided to wish her in this stylish manner. Tamannaah Bhatia too wished Kajal Aggarwal in the same way by sharing the same artwork of Kajal on a throne.

Tamannaah Bhatia wrote a heartfelt caption for the birthday girl calling her a ''friend who is full of life and someone who is extremely hardworking''. Tamannaah further said Kajal is ''someone who is passionate about her craft''. Rana Daggubati too took to Instagram to wish his dear friend. Rana shared a picture of them having a cheerful moment on the set and captioned the image wishing Kajal Aggarwal.

Several other south superstars too wished Kajal Aggarwal on her birthday today using the same image art. Samantha Akkineni too wished the actor calling her a gorgeous, strong and fiercely independent woman. Samantha was all praise for Kajal Aggarwal as she wished her and ended her tweet by saying “she came, she saw, she conquered”. Several other superstars including, Pranitha Subhash, Eesha Rebba, Nidhi Agerwal, etc. wished Kajal Aggarwal on her birthday. On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen next in the film Mosagallu which is expected to be a thriller film, according to a news portal. Besides that, she will also be seen in Acharya opposite Chiranjeevi. On the Bollywood front, according to a news portal, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Mumbai Saga opposite John Abraham in the film. 

 

 

 

