Kajal Aggarwal's Wedding Venue Was Beautifully Curated; Read To Know All Details

Kajal Aggarwal gained a lot of popularity for her role in the Bollywood movie Singham. She recently got married to Gautam Kithchlu on October 30, 2020. The actor got married at the renowned Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. The venue was decorated beautifully and here are the details.

How was Kajal Aggarwal's wedding venue decorated?

Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding venue was the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. According to a media statement, the venue was decorated in such a way that Kashmiri design details were incorporated. Gautam Kitchlu belongs to the Kashmiri heritage and these designs were incorporated as a special, heartfelt nod to Kajal's husband. It also incorporated various other cultural references for various other functions like an ambience of 'Brijwasi Krishna Bagh' was integrated at a Puja at Kajal's home to celebrate the eternal bond of the couple. The wedding was based on a theme, the concept of which was to show the love between the two, 'Shikara - Voyage of Love'.

The background drew representations of the picturesque and serene beauty of Kashmir, by mirroring mountain ranges and the majestic Dal Lake. Ambika Gupta, who is a luxe wedding designer from South-India, was the lead curator chosen for Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding.

The wedding planner recalls, "The mandap was majestic and reminiscent of a pyramid. This was an ode to hilly terrains of Kashmir and also representative of the merging of the self and the soul. It was held together by gold frames and translucent baby pink screens. The mandap also bore intricate details of a Shikara, with panelling reminiscent of Kashmir’s houseboats with their wooden 'jaalis.' Adding to the warmth were powder blue pashmina embroidery pieces captured in diamond set frames. Each guest was given a silver bell with a personalised note."

In the end, everyone enjoyed the intimate scale of the wedding along with the layered beauty of each design detail.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu wedding was a typical Big Fat Indian Wedding. Kajal Aggarwal wore a gorgeous heavy red Lehenga designed by the celebrity Fashion designer Anamika Khanna. Kajal also posted on her Instagram account thanking the designer for her delicate and intricate work. See the post here

Image credits: @kajalaggarwalofficial IG

