Kajal Aggarwal Shares Marine Life Photos With Husband Gautam Kitchlu; See Pics

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are currently vacationing in Maldives. Kajal recently shared some breathtaking photos that showcases underwater life. Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam has also posed in a few photos surrounded by marine life. Take a look at the beautiful honeymoon pictures of the couple.

Kajal Aggarwal's marine life photos

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are currently in the Maldives at the Conrad resort. They're living at 'The Muraka' which has master bedrooms submerged over 16 feet below sea level. Kajal shared a few pictures of hers and Gautam in the room. In the first photo, the couple is looking at the fish and standing in a romantic pose. Kajal wrote, "Waking up to this". Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram photo:

In the second photo, Kajal appears in a shimmery blue bodycon backless dress. In the blue themed series of photos, she posed at various places in the room right next to the marine life. Here are the series of photos of Kajal in pretty blue dress.

In the third post, Kajal Aggarwal's husband is posing with her on their bed. The couple shares a moment as they appreciate the beauty of marine life. Fans have commented in huge numbers on all the three posts on Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram. They said that the view is beautiful and sent in heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the comments of Kajal's fans.

A sneak peek into Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal's wedding photos on Instagram created headlines. From Mehendi to her The Day, Kajal shared every little detail about her wedding which was a visual treat for her fans. She recently shared a few photos from her honeymoon with Gautam at the Muraka. She was dressed in a light blue checkered co-ord set with a frill skirt. She wrote, "My heart feels so happy and free, every time I visit this beautiful country," as she shared her photos with the gorgeous blue ocean. Here are some of the photos from their stay in the Maldives.

