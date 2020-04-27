Kajal Aggarwal's 'Mersal': Intriguing Trivia About The Film

Kajal Aggarwal has done a number of films in various languages. The popular actress worked in the 2017 film Mersal along with actor Joseph Vijay. The film directed by Atlee Kumar won the hearts of many fans with its music. Here are some fascinating facts on Kajal Aggarwal and Joseph Vijay's film, Mersal.

READ:Kajal Aggarwal’s Best Scenes From 'Mersal' That Are Unforgettable

Kajal Aggarwal's Mersal: Trivia about the film

READ:Kajal Aggarwal's Best Scenes From The Movie 'Sita' That Will Hit Fans With Nostalgia

READ: Kajal Aggarwal's Best Scenes From The Prabhas Starrer Telugu Film 'Sabse Badhkar Hum'

The film Mersal created a big controversy for mocking the Indian government's digital India scheme as well as the GST tax. The hashtag #MersalvsModi started trending on social media.

For the first time, lead actor Joseph Vijay is seen in 3 different roles in this film.

This film was actor Joseph Vijay's highest budget movie and was also said to be the third-highest budget Tamil movie after films Enthiran and 2.0.

READ:Kajal Aggarwal Was Not The First Choice For The Female Lead In 'Singham'; Read More Trivia

Actor Joseph Vijay had performed a few magic tricks in the film to make it look more realistic. The actor learned magic from professional magicians from Bulgaria, USA, and Germany.

For this film, actress Jyothika was chosen for the role of Aiswarya but due to some issues, she wasn't able to take part in the film. Instead, Actress Nithya Menon was later added to the cast.

The film's soundtrack topped the iTunes India Top Albums chart in a matter of just a few minutes.

Mersal, a heavy budgeted film, was completely shot within a period of 120 days.

This was the 2nd movie to gross 100 crores in the TN region. The other movie was Baahubali 2 which rapidly grossed 100 crores earlier in the same year.

READ:Kajal Aggarwal Refuses To Work In A Movie With Udhayanidhi Stalin Due To Their 2014 Tiff?

READ:Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From 'Dhada' Her Fans Must Check Out | Watch Videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.