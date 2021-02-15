Kajal Aggarwal's Husband Launches CDP To Celebrate Her 14 Years In Film Industry

Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu took to Twitter to reveal the common display picture (CDP) celebrating Kajal's 14 years in the film industry. The tweet included the hashtag "14 Majestic Years of Queen Kajal". The CDP is designed by a fan called Manjunath. The CDP is a collage of Kajal Aggarwal's photos from each movie she has starred in.

The CDP consists of Kajal Aggarwal's photos along with names of the character she has played. Her name is written in glittery golden letters with a red crown, symbolising her 'Queen' status for the fans. The tweet includes one more hashtag 'Team Kajalism'. This hashtag is used by the fans to show their support for the Mr. Perfect actor. Read the tweet below:

Take immense pleasure in launching the CDP for our dearest @MsKajalAggarwal ❤️

14 years down & several more to go... #14MajesticYearsOfQueenKajal

Designed by @manjunath065 #TeamKajalism pic.twitter.com/2aD0Q0Gy1P — kitchlug (@kitchlug) February 14, 2021

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Sheds Light On Own Her Struggles Growing Up With Bronchial Asthma

What is a CDP?

Making and trending CDP has become a tradition in the film industry. The fans show their love and support to the actors through such gestures. A hashtag accompanies the photo and the fans trend the said hashtag on the social media. A CDP is a commemorative gesture made on the actor's birthdays and debut or film anniversaries.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Describes What It Feels Like 'coming Home' After A 'long Day's Shoot'

Kajal Aggarwal's Movies

Kajal Aggarwal made her debut in 2004 with the Hindi language movie Kyun! Ho Gaya Na starring Viveik Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles. She starred opposite Ram Charan in the 2009 historical romance film Magadheera which was blockbuster. That movie became a turning point in her career.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Digs Out Wedding Pic With Gautam On Valentine's Day, Pens Lovable Note

Kajal Aggarwal's movies consist of a varied range of romance, comedy and thrillers. She has starred in several Tamil, Telugu and Hindi language films. She has won a Filmfare award for Best Actress for several Telugu films. The Singham actor announced her marriage on October 3, 2020, and got married to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. Gautam Kitchlu is an entrepreneur based in Mumbai and is also the founder of 'Discern Living'.

Also Read | What Kajal Aggarwal Was Upto This Week, From 'Live Telecast' Release To Wedding Vows Cover

Kajal Aggarwal was latest seen as the lead in the horror thriller web series Live Telecast. It was released on 12 February on Disney+ Hotstar. It marks Kajal's debut on the digital platform.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.