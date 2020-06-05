Kajal Aggarwal's Superhit Songs From Her Prabhas And Taapsee-starrer 'Mr. Perfect'

Kajal Aggarwal's hit movie Mr. Perfect was released in 2011. The movie starred Prabhas and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles along with K. Viswanath, Prakash Raj, Sayaji Shinde, and Kaushal Manda playing supporting characters. The Telugu romantic-comedy is known to be one of the best movies amongst the Prabhas and Kajal fans. The film was also known for its interesting set of soundtracks, one of which even got awards at the Hyderabad Times Film Awards. Check out a few of the best songs from the movie that would make the Kajal fans remember the endearing romantic comedy.

Kajal Aggarwal's superhit songs from Mr. Perfect

Chali Chali Ga

Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal won the best playback singer at the Hyderabad Times Film Award in 2011 the song Chali Chali Ga. The song plays when Kajal, who portrays the role of Priya, falls in with the carefree Vicky, played by Prabhas, in the movie. Vicky and Priya play the role of two opposite characters in the film where Vicky is a person who doesn't believe in compromising his choices while Priya is someone who is ready to sacrifice her happiness for others.

Aakasam Baddalaina

When Vicky returns back to Australia after breaking off his marriage with Priya, he meets a girl named Maggie who believes in the same life principles as Vicky. Vicky is a gaming expert who resides in Australia and finds a match with Taapsee's character Maggie in a Cadbury matchmaking game. They instantly make a connection and this is the peppy song that shows how they spend a fun time in Australia. The song is sung by Sagar and Megha.

Light Theesko

The song Light Theesko is a marriage celebration song from Mr. Perfect which is crooned in the melodious voice of Baba Sehgal and Murali. This is the song that plays after Prakash Raj's character challenges Vicky to stay in their house and convince all of the family members in Maggie's family that he is a suitable match for her. The song plays during a marriage celebration taking place at Maggie's home.

Badulu Thochani

The song Badulu Thochani is crooned by Karthik and Mallikarjun. The song plays when Vicky faces a series of doubts about the decisions in his life. He questions some important life principles that he had believed all his life. This happens when he gets to know that Priya was actually in love with him and was about to confess her love when he broke off the marriage with her in India. The song showcases Vicky's change of heart.

