These Popular Kajal Aggarwal Movies Available To Watch On OTT Platforms

Kajal Aggarwal has won the South Indian film industry with her sharp looks and acting prowess. She has worked in the film industry for around two decades now. Over the course of her acting career, she has worked in several hit films. The actor has starred in action, romance, as well as family dramas. Apart from her acting skills, Kajal Aggarwal is also famous for her stunning style and her sharp looks and often inspires her fans. Check out the actor’s top films that are available to watch on various OTT platforms.

Hotstar

Vivegam

Vivegam is a 2017 action film directed by Siva. The movie stars Ajith Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The story revolves around a former counter-terrorism agent who undertakes a special mission.

Magadheera

Magadheera was released in 2009 and is directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The movie stars Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. The story revolves around the present and past events.

Netflix

Mersal

Mersal is 2017 action film directed by Atlee Kumar. The movie stars actor Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni, and Nithya Menen in lead roles. The movie tells the story of Maaran, a doctor who is falsely accused of the murder of his colleague, Dr Arjun Zachariah. The movie follows him on the quest to discover the real culprit as he sets on to expose corruption in the medical industry.

Awe!

Awe! was released in 2018 and is directed by Prashanth Varma. The movie stars Regina Cassandra, Eesha Rebba, Nithya Menen, and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. The story revolves around a group of people with different interests and goals who meet at a restaurant. However, things change when they uncover a shocking secret which ties them together.

Prime Video

Kavacham

Kavacham is 2018 romance film directed by Sreenivas Mamilla. The movie stars actor Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mehrene Kaur Pirzada in lead roles. The story revolves around a police officer named Vijay, who meets a girl at a cafe and falls in love with her. However, his life turns around after he witnesses the kidnapping of another woman.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri

Nene Raju Nene Mantri, also known as Naan Aanaiyittal in Tamil, is another popular film directed by Teja. The movie was released in 2017 and stars Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal and Catherine Tresa in lead roles. The movie’s story a politician whose ambitions lead him to become a ruthless leader. His integrity and morals as tested as he rises in power.

