What Happened To Delilah On 'NCIS'? Timothy McGee's Wife Returns To 2021 Cast

NCIS is a fictional action police drama series based on the lives of special agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Originally aired on September 23, 2003, the series' latest season released on November 17, 2020. According to recent reports by Monster and Critics, NCIS character Delilah McGee is set for her return during the 2021 winter premiere. As mentioned by the portal, Margo Harshman's character Delilah will appear in the first two new episodes for Season 18 after years of hiatus. Having said that, let us take a look at what happened to Delilah on NCIS.

What happened to Delilah on NCIS?

Delilah is Timothy McGee's wife on NCIS. During the 'Kill Chain' episode in season 11, terrorist Benham Parsa aka the leader of the Brotherhood of Doubt bombs the gala, Timothy McGee and his wife Delilah was attending. In this episode, the latter gets injured. The blowup leaves Delilah paralyzed and in a wheelchair from that point forward. On the show, the character is shown going through a lot as she tries to make amends with her new life and the paralyzation she has suffered.

Delilah returns on NCIS

Delilah's character is an employee of the Department of Defense. She is married to NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee. The on couple also has two kids, Morgan and John McGee II. Earlier, Delilah was more often spotted on the show. Delilah's character was first introduced during season 10's episode, 'Damned If You Do'.

However, she made her in-person debut during the 'Whiskey Tango Foxtrot' episode in the same season. For Delilah's return to NCIS 2020 cast, actor Margo Harshman will be spotted on upcoming episodes called 'Sunburn' and 'Head of the Snake'. These two NCIS episodes were slated to premiere as part of a double feature on January 19.

NCIS is a spin-off show of JAG. Created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, this show is considered as the second-longest-running scripted, non-animated U.S. primetime TV series currently airing. It is also the 7th-longest-running scripted U.S. primetime TV series overall. NCIS 2020 cast includes Mark Harmon, David McCallum, Sean Murray, Rocky Carroll and many others.

