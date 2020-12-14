'Paava Kadhaigal' Teaser Amazes Fans As They Eagerly Await The Film's Release; Watch

Netflix recently premiered Paava Kadhaigal teaser on Twitter. The short clip featured actors like Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Kalidas Jayaram, Anjali and Simran in varied roles. The tweet has since received many retweets by excited fans. In the Paavan Kadhaigal teaser, fans see a jumble of the different stories that will be showcased in the movie.

Paava Kadhaigal is an anthology and will feature four different stories about love, friendship, jealousy and society pressure. In the clip, fans see parts of one of the stories, which features a relationship between two men. Take a look at the teaser of Paava Kadhaigal below:



Paava Kadhaigal video

Many fans responded to the tweet and also re-tweeted the Paava Kadhaigal teaser video. One fan added that they had already added the film to their future watch list. Another fan added that the English subtitles in the video did not do the clip justice.

Can't wait to see the film https://t.co/58xn8uQHni — K (@tew07_holler) December 14, 2020

added to watchlist🙃 — Shweta Mudaliar (@ShwetaMudaliar1) December 14, 2020

Subtitles hasn't done justice. As a queer person, I personally know the pain caused by repetitive usage of words like "potta naai". — Bala - The Little Brown Girl (@Kepler186F_IN) December 14, 2020

Paava Kadhaigal cast

Not many details about the cast and directors of the movie have been released yet. The directors that will showcase their work in the film is - Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivan and Vetrimaaran. The actors that will be seen in the film are - Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Kalidas Jayaram, Anjali, Simran and Kalki Koechlin.



Gautham Menon is a very famous film director, screenwriter, producer and actor. He usually makes Tamil movies and has given fans many hits. Some of his famous movies are - Minnale (2001), Vaaranam Aayiram (2008), Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010), and his thrillers Kaakha Kaakha (2003), Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu (2006), and Yennai Arindhaal (2015). Vaaranam Aayiram and many such more. Sudha Kongara is also a director who makes Tamil movies. She worked with Mani Ratnam for a long time and is very influenced by his works. Some of her famous movies are - Mitr, My Friend, Irudhi Suttru /Saala Khadoos & Guru.

Vignesh Shivan is also an acclaimed Tamil movies director. His film - Podaa Podi (2012) was a super hit movie. Vetri Maaran is also an acclaimed film director, screenwriter and film producer. His famous movies are - Aadukalam (2011), Polladhavan (2007) & Visaaranai (2016).

