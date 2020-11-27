Jayaram Makes Instagram Debut With Video Post, Asks Fans For Blessings And Support

Malayalam actor Jayaram has finally made an Instagram account and joined the social networking site earlier today. The south star shared a video of himself asking his fans and followers for their blessings and support. Jayaram's son Kalidas also took to his Instagram story to share his father's new video. Read on to know about Kalidas' warm welcome for his father and Jayaram's first post on Instagram.

Also Read | Indian Shuttlers Ajay Jayaram, Subhankar Dey Pull Out Of $90K SaarLorLux Open Due To COVID

Jayaram's Instagram account

The Thuppakki actor is the latest celebrity to join the social networking site, Instagram. Jayaram shared a video of himself, which is also his first post, saying that this is his official account and that he'll be needing his fans' and followers' support and blessings. He added a caption with his video which read, "Exploring the world of Instagram. Taking a moment to thank each one of you for the love and support given throughout the years. Looking forward to this new stintðŸ˜Š #helloinstagram @actorjayaram_official" You can see the post here.

Also Read | Kalidas Jayaram Will Play A Trans Person In His Digital Debut: Reports

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi Joins Sets Of His First Full-length Malayalam Feature Film '19(1)(a)'

The Andhagaaram star was welcomed by his son Kalidas on Instagram. His son shared Jayaram's video on his stories and wrote, "woah woah guess who is back on Instagram". Kalidas Jayaram also posted another story with his father's Instagram handle. Jayaram could be seen wearing a white shirt with little triangle-shaped patterns as he recorded his video for his first post. The actor is already following eight people on Instagram which include south superstars Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Ramesh Pisharody, Malavika Jayaram, son Kalidas Jayaram, Awasthi Jayaram, Mohanlal and Mammootty.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Says 'South Has Obsession With Navels And Midriffs', Justifies Her Claims

While Ramesh Pisharody commented on Jayaram's video with the thumbs-up emoji, his fans were elated with the south superstar now being a part of Instagram. One of his fans commented, "thalaivar is back", while another fan wrote, "welcome sir, your big fan from Tamil Nadu." A lot of his followers extended a warm welcome and commented with heart emotions and said, happy to see you here sir. Jayaram was last seen in the comedy-entertainer Pattabhiraman, which was released in the year 2019. Amazon Prime release Putham Pudhu Kaalai in Tamil is Jayaram's latest release.

Also Read | Jayaram Talks About Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'; Says 'it's Like Mahabharata'

Image Credits: jayaramfans_allkerala_official instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.