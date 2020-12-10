'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For December 9: Puthiya Manitha Task Continues

This episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil starts off with an emotional Archana who is seen crying remembering her late father. The contestant is reminded of him during a task that the housemates are playing. Thus Nisha apologises to her for bringing it up. She clarifies that the task demanded her to do so and thus she did not have any option. Archana leaves and goes to Somu who consoles her. She tells her that things will be alright and asks Archana to be strong. Nisha keeps crying and Gabby too joins to console her.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For December 9

The housemates try to console Archana

Archana gets extremely emotional in the episode and thus the housemates try their best to console her. Rio, who was out of the task for a while, enters the room and finds her crying. He tries to find out what happened and tells Archana that he had no idea about the topic. He then says that the task should have been stopped if it was being mean to some contestant’s emotions. Bala advises Archana to quit the task if she wants. However, Nisha mentions that she will take charge in her place. Archana does not say much and the housemates hug her.

The task comes to a halt

Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil continues and the day progress forward. Somu and Bala have a good time listening to music and singing their hearts out. The remaining housemates simply look upon them and cherish the amazing time they have been spending. Soon, Rio and Aajeedh too join them in dancing and singing. The task allotted comes to a halt after it took a rather emotional turn on Archana. Later, Nisha is shown weeping in the bathroom area. Archana happens to see her and tries to console her. Nisha apologises for her remarks and cries on Archana's lap as she keeps talking to her. She mentions that in the heat of the task, she felt the need to overpower her by making Archana a bit emotional however she did not want to hurt her. Archana forgives her. However, Shivani acts rudely with Bala and he seems confused with it. As Shivani leaves angrily, Bala turns to the in house camera and mentions that every fun task has been turning out like this.

