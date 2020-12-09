Suriya's Superhit Film 'Aaru' Completes 15 Years, Fans Trend Tamil Movie On Twitter

Suriya is one of the major South Indian stars and has a massive fan following. His 2005 superhit film Aaru has completed 15 years today and on that occasion, his fans are trending the film on Twitter and other social networking sites. Aaru is a Tamil-language action gangster drama film written and directed by Hari. It stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. Read on to know more about the film and Aaru cast.

15 years of Suriya's Aaru

Aaru is a 2005 Tamil language film that belongs to the action genre. The plot of the movie revolves around Aarumugam, aka Aaru, a thug who along with his partners is chosen to work for a criminal gang, and later, he becomes the left-hand man of the leader. The leader declares war against another criminal and the thug has to protect him despite losing his friends. As the film clocks 15 years today, South superstar Suriya's fans are tweeting about the film and recalling memorable scenes from the action hit. You can see some of the tweets here.

The film was directed by Hari and also starred Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, apart from Yesudas, Vadivelu, Ashish Vidyarthi, Thambi Ramaiah, Singamuthu in supporting roles. The music of the film was composed by Devi Sri Prasad with cinematography by Priyan. The action gangster drama film opened up to positive reviews among the audience and was a commercial hit.

Suriya's movies

Saravanan Sivakumar, aka Suriya, is one of the most well-established stars in the South Indian film industry. He is most popularly known for his work in Tamil cinema and apart from acting, he is a producer and a television presenter as well. He made his debut with the 1997 film Nerukku Ner but his breakthrough role was in the 2001 movie, Nandha. He has acted as a leading hero in the industry with films like Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, Vaaranam Aayiram, Singam, 7aum Arivu, Maattrraan, among others. The actor has won several accolades for his work including three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, two Edison Awards, a Cinema Express Award, a CineMAA Award, and a Vijay Award.

