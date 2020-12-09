'Chinna Papa Periya Papa' Cast Includes Tamil Actors Like Nalini, Nirosha, V.J. Chitra

Chinna Papa Periya Papa is a popular Tamil comedy TV serial that originally premiered in 2014. The show last aired in May 2018 and is considered to be one of the hit TV serials in the Tamil language at that time. The main characters were portrayed by actors Nalini, Nirosha, V. J. Chitra, Jangiri Madhumitha and many others.

The show Chinna Papa Periya Papa is based on the story of Chinna Papa and her daughter in law, who somehow end up in a trouble due to their constant mouse and cat chase. Unfortunately, one of the main actors of the show, V.J. Chitra passed away at a hotel in Chennai today. Read on to know more about Chinna Papa Periya Papa cast.

Nalini

Chinna Papa Periya Papa cast includes Nalini Nair who played the role of Chinna papa in the show. She worked in the Indian film and TV industry across multiple languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu. Nalini was last seen playing the role of Gandhimati in the show Gokulathil Seethai as well.

Nirosha

The cast of Chinna papa Periya papa also includes actor named Nirosha Ramki. She is known for her works in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films industry, especially for the Mani Ratnam starrer Agni Natchathiram. Nirosha appeared as a leading actress in many Tamil movies from 1988 to 1995.

V. J. Chitra

Chinna Papa Periya Papa characters also include the actor V.J. Chitra. She is known for her role in the Tamil soap opera Pandian stores as well. She portrayed many roles in serials and movies, where she acted as a model, dancer, singer, and as an anchor. The actor, however, passed away today in a Chennai hotel due to unconfirmed reasons.

Jangiri Madhumitha

Madhumitha is a prominent Indian actor who works in the Tamil film industry. She is often seen playing comedy roles. Madhumitha debuted through the movie Oru Kal Oru Kannadi in 2012. Later she also participated in TV shows like Lollu Sabha and Kalakka Povathu Yaaru?

Other cast in Chinna Papa Periya papa show

Season 1 and Season 2

Sripriya as Chinna Papa

Nirosha as Periya Papa

M.S. Bhaskar as Pattabi

Madan Bob as Vasudevan

Suresh Chakravarthi as Harish

Kalpana as Chinna Papa (Ep. 52-104)

Seema as Chinna Papa (Ep. 107-167)

Devadharshini as Periya Papa (Ep. 168-218)

Mohan Raman as Vasudevan (Ep. 1-104)

Vijay Sarathy as Harish (Ep. 1-104)

Season 3

Nalini as Chinna Papa

Seema as Chinna Papa (Ep. 53)

Nirosha as Kakinada Kanagadurga

Jangiri Madhumita as Pappu

V.J. Chitra as Periya Papa(Ep. 1-97)

Kurinji Nathan as Kopalakrishnan (Koki),Chinna Papa's second son

Sheva Raj as Vajrakomban (Vajju)

Vetrivelan as Balakrishnan (Balki),Chinna Papa's first son

