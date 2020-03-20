Kamal Haasan 'in solidarity' with PM Modi's Janta Curfew, tags Kollywood bigwigs to join

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking numerous steps to assure the citizens of the country amid the coronavirus/COVID-19 scare. After taking the lead by addressing leaders of the SAARC nations, the PM addressed the citizens to calm them down in the period of uncertainty. A highlight of his speech urging all the citizens to follow the ‘Janta Curfew’, asking citizens to remain at home from 7AM to 9PM on Sunday, unless any important work.

Not just those from the political fraternity, even celebrities from the film industry gave the initiative a thumbs up. A name belonging to both the fraternities, Kamal Haasan, also supported the Prime Minister’s idea.

The actor-politician took to Twitter to state that he stood in ‘full solidarity’ with the PM’s call for ‘janta curfew.’ The Indian 2 star added that it was important to take ‘extraordinary measures’ during the ‘extraordinary situation.’

Haasan urged his fans, friends and followers to support the cause, also tagging the major names of Tamil film industry, like Rajinikanth, Ajith, Vijay, Suriya, Vikram, Dhanush, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Illayaraja, Anirudh Ravichander, GV Prakash, Ghibran and Devi Sri Prasad.

Here’s his post

I stand in full solidarity with our Prime Minister’s call for #JantaCurfew.



In this extraordinary situation, we have to take extraordinary measures.



It’s a disaster that has befallen on us and by staying united and indoors, we can Stay Safe. (1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 20, 2020

Earlier, numerous stars from the film industry like Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and others had appreciated the idea and promised to support it. Even sportspersons like Virat Kohli, among others had agreed to participate.

The total number of coronavirus/COVID-19 cases in India has crossed the 200-mark. Four deaths have been reported as various decisions are being taken by the central and state governments.

