Kamal Haasan And Rajinikanth Extend Financial Help To Ponnambalam; Read Details

Earlier this week, Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Ponnambalam was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. Reportedly, the actor has been battling kidney-related ailments for a couple of months. Ponnambalam is currently getting treatment for the same and is running short of funds.

After Kamal Haasan agreed to bear the educational expenses of his children, Rajinikanth also has come forward to help the actor. The actor recently spoke to Ponnambalam and enquired about his health. He also agreed to lend financial help to take care of Ponnambalam's medical treatment, as per various reports.

Rajinikanth lends helping hand to Ponnambalam

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Rajinikanth’s publicist Riaz Ahmed confirmed the news about Rajinikanth’s financial support to Ponnambalam. He added that Rajinikanth spoke to Ponnambalam personally and has agreed to help him. He didn’t disclose the amount he has given to the family. Moreover, the publicist added that the actor also wished for Ponnambalam's speedy recovery.

A couple of days ago, it was also reported that Kamal Haasan and his team have been keeping in touch with Ponnambalam for the last few days. Ponnambalam, through his public relations officer, recently released a video of himself from the hospital. In the video clip, the actor is seen breathing with the help of an oxygen mask. As per reports, it is still unclear whether the actor will undergo surgery to improve his kidney functioning.

All you need to know about Ponnambalam

Ponnambalam stepped foot into the Tamil film industry as a stuntman. He has acted with Rajinikanth in various films like Muthu and Arunachalam. He also shared screen space with Kamal Haasan in movies like Apoorva Sagodarargal and Michael Madana Kamarajan. His performance in these films garnered him a lot of recognition which eventually landed him a role in one of director KS Ravikumar’s highly anticipated films Naattamai.

After that, Ponnambalam acted in Rajinikanth starrer Muthu, Arunachalam, Ajith’s Amarkalam, Vikram’s Saamy, to name a few. Ponnambalam was last seen in Jayam Ravi directorial Comali, which hit the theatres in the year 2019. Apart from movie appearances, he was also one of the contestants in the second edition of Bigg Boss Tamil, which was hosted by Kamal Haasan. Apart from being an actor, Ponnambalam also stepped into politics in the year 2011.

