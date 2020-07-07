MS Dhoni Birthday: CSK Captain Names Favourite Tamil Actors, Excludes Kamal Haasan In List

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 39 on Tuesday and the MS Dhoni birthday wishes started a day prior to that. Fans took to Twitter to celebrate this occasion from Monday itself. Current and former Team India cricketers lead by Team India skipper Virat Kohli and Dhoni's IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings took to social media and sent wishes on the MS Dhoni birthday occasion.

Virat Kohli, in his MS Dhoni birthday message, wished the cricketer good health and happiness, while Team India head coach Ravi Shastri called MS Dhoni a 'youngster', despite the MS Dhoni age becoming 39, asking the legend to have a blast. Former India opener Virender Sehwag called MS Dhoni a 'once in a generation' player, who has managed to strike a connection with Indian fans.

Happy b'day Mahi bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you 🙏😃 pic.twitter.com/i9zR4Zb5A3 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2020

Also read: MS Dhoni Birthday: Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Lead Heartwarming Wishes For 'Captain Cool'

MS Dhoni birthday: MS Dhoni reveals favourite Tamil actors, excludes Kamal Haasan

MS Dhoni is loved by fans in South India especially in Chennai, thanks to his connection with the IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Back in 2016, while attending the Tamil Nadu Premier League matches, MS Dhoni reportedly talked about his favourite Tamil actor apart from Rajnikanth, who he loves watching. Dhoni said that he has been a fan of Suriya after watching 'Singam', excluding Kamal Haasan from his list. He revealed that he watched the movie with subtitles while travelling and became an instant fan. Suriya is one of Dhoni's favourite actors in Tamil cinema after Rajnikanth.

Also Read: Kedar Jadhav Beats All MS Dhoni Birthday Wishes With Epic 687-word 'Lighthouse' Comparison

MS Dhoni birthday: CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo dedicates song to him

MS Dhoni;s CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo released on Tuesday on the MS Dhoni birthday occasion. Bravo composed lyrics in the way that it talked about some of his milestones representing Team India. CSK's official Twitter handle released the song, on Monday evening (July 6), just a day before the MS Dhoni birthday occasion. Here's the Dwayne Bravo song -

Also Read: MS Dhoni Birthday: CSK Captain's Total IPL Earnings Nearly 1/5th Of Cricketer's Net Worth

MS Dhoni birthday: MS Dhoni age and captaincy history

Talking about the MS Dhoni age factor, the Ranchi born cricketer is yet to call time on his glorious career and was all set to lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020. Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of both Indian and world cricket. The 39-year-old is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test Mace 2009, World Cup 2011, and Champions Trophy 2013). He led the 'Men In Blue' to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format).

Also read: MS Dhoni Birthday: CSK Captain's Royal Fleet Of Bikes & Cars And Their Sky-high Prices

(IMAGE: SURIYASIVAKUMAROFFICIAL / INSTAGRAM)