Kamal Haasan Playfully Interrupts Shruti Haasan's Performance To Vikram Song | Watch

Shruti Haasan keeps her fans entertained by offering a sneak peek into her daily routine on social media. Speaking of which, on Thursday, the actress shared a video on her social media handle and guessed who made the cameo, leaving the actress in splits.

3 things you need to know

Shruti Haasan is the elder daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika.

The actress often shares videos and pictures with her father, Kamal Haasan.

She spent a wholesome day with her father, Kamal Haasan.

Inside Shruti Haasan's awesome day with an awesome person

The actress has shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen vibing to the song of Vikram. However, towards the end of the video, Kamal Haasan videobombs her reel, leaving her in splits. The actress is currently in Chennai, spending time with her father.

Sharing the video, the actress captioned it as, "Awesome day with an awesome person Kamal Haasan." Soon after she dropped the post, her fans flooded the comment section calling the duo "daddy and daughter goals."



Kamal Haasan to play the antagonist in Project K?

The superstar, a few days ago, joined the team of Project K, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. Ever since the makers announced the association, rumours have been doing the rounds that he will play the antagonist in the film. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the movie is one of the most anticipated films to release next year, with an estimated budget of Rs 600 crore. It is scheduled to release on January 12, 2024.

On the other hand, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Waltair Veerayya as a Raw agent. Next, she will be seen in Salaar, co-starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu. She also has Nani 30, and The Eye lined up.