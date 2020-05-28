Decode Kamal Haasan's Style Game With This IG Page That Chronicles His Movie Looks

In early May, costume designer Amritha Ram decided to start a social media page that chronicles Kamal Haasan's costume and looks from his movies from the 70s. Starting with Kamal Haasan's most-loved look from P. Bharathiraja's Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), now, the page started by Amritha Ram has an array of posts that talks about Kamal Haasan. In her recent interview with an entertainment portal, Amritha Ram revealed the story behind starting the social media page.

She revealed that the idea developed during one of her in-between-the-shots conversation with Kamal Haasan. Amritha, who has been handling Kamal Haasan's costumes for years now, could not keep amusing stories of Kamal Haasan's looks and movies to herself, so she decided to start a social media page. She exclaimed that the social media page is not a designer or fan page but a page that has Kamal Haasan's stamp of approval. In fact, it was Kamal Haasan's idea to use the omega symbol as the logo of the page, revealed Amritha. Further in the interview, Amritha revealed that out of all the posts, Kamal Haasan loves the Sathya (1988) and Thevar Magan (1992) ones the most.

Check out the first post of the page:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Haasan is awaiting the release of Indian 2. The movie, starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead is reported to be the sequel to director Shankar and Kamal Haasan's 1996 hit of the same name. Interestingly, Indian 2 was touted to be Kamal Haasan's comeback movie after he announced his retirement early last year. However, certain media reports have emerged revealing that the actor has signed a few more projects, and reportedly wants to continue with acting and politics simultaneously.

Kamal Haasan has reportedly signed a movie with Gautham Vasudev Menon, which is reported to be the sequel to his 2006 hit movie Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. While the original featured Jyothika, Prakash Raj, and Daniel Bajaj in pivotal roles, the cast and crew of the upcomer are yet to be announced.

Besides the upcomer, there are rumours that Kamal Haasan will join Anushka Shetty and Mohanlal in the biopic of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. The movie, titled Puratchi Thalaivi, is currently in the pre-production stage. According to media reports, the makers will soon make an official announcement regarding the film.

