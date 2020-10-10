Kamal Haasan's 'Sathi Leelavathi' Was Remade In Bollywood By David Dhawan, Did You Know?

Kamal Haasan is one of the most popular names in the Indian movie industry. The actor is mainly known for his work in the Tamil movie industry but has also appeared in many Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Bengali movies. In 1995, Kamal Haasan was signed on to play the lead character in a Tamil language comedy movie, Sathi Leelavathi. But, fans will be surprised to know that the Kamal Haasan starrer was an inspiration for a popular Bollywood movie that featured Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Read further ahead to know more about the movie.

Sathi Leelavathi was remade in Bollywood

Sathi Leelavathi is a 1995 Tamil language comedy movie, written and directed by Balu Mahendra. The movie starred Kamal Haasan, Ramesh Aravind, Kalpana, Heera, and Kovai Sarala as the lead characters. The movie was produced by Kamal Haasan, with story by Ananthu and dialogues by Crazy Mohan, with Ilaiyaraaja as the music composer.

The plot of the film revolved around Arun who is bored with his wife's looks and weighty appearance. He meets Priya and soon beings an affair with her. But, his wife has other plans. The movie gained positive reviews from the critics and was a huge commercial success at the box office. But, fans will be surprised to know that the movie was remade by Bollywood’s popular director David Dhawan in 1999 as Biwi No 1.

Biwi No 1 was a Hindi language comedy-drama, directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The movie starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Sushmita Sen, and Anil Kapoor as the lead characters. The movie gained positive reviews from critics and went on to become the second highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year. The movie was nominated for seven awards at the 45th Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Director (David Dhawan), Best Actress (Karisma Kapoor), and Best Comedian (Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor), winning Best Supporting Actress (Sushmita Sen). The soundtrack of the movie was composed by Anu Malik and was at the top of the charts for a long time.

