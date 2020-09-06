Kamal Haasan’s Popular Telugu Movies That Are A Must Watch For All His Fans

Kamal Haasan is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian movie industry. The actor is mainly known for his great works in the Tamil movie industry but he has also appeared in Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali and Hindi movies. Many people have often praised Kamal Haasan’s large contributions to the Indian movie industry and he has been recognised as a huge influence for moviemakers and actors in Indian cinema. Here listed are Kamal Hassan’s Telugu movies that fans should definitely watch. Read ahead.

Kamal Haasan’s Telugu movies to watch

Maro Charitra (1978)

Maro Charitra is a Telugu language romantic tragedy movie, written and directed by K Balachander. The movie cast Kamal Haasan, Saritha, and Madhavi as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the cross-culture love story of a Telugu girl and a Tamil boy that has a very tragic ending. The movie was a huge commercial success at the time and remains to be a classic even today. The movie has also been remade in many different languages like Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

Sommokadidi Sokokadidi (1978)

Sommokadidi Sokokadidi is a Telugu language comedy movie, directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. The movie casts Kamal Haasan as the lead character, who plays a double-role of an honest doctor and a happy-go-lucky youth. The movie cast Jayasudha, Rojo Ramani, Prabhakar Reddy, Sarathi, Pandari Bai, Kanta Rao, Ramaprabha, and C. S. Rao as the lead characters.

The plot of the film revolves around twin brothers who are separated in their childhood and how they find their way back to each other. The movie has been remade in Hindi and Kannada language.

Idi Katha Kaadu (1979)

Idi Katha Kaadu is a Telugu language drama, directed by K Balachander. The movie cast Kamal Haasan, Jayasudha, Sarath Babu, Chiranjeevi, Saritha, and Rama Prabha as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the difficulties faced by Suhasini, played by Jayasudha, and her trials and tribulations. The movie is a remake of the 1977 Tamil commercially successful movie, Avargal.

Guru (1980)

Guru is a Telugu language action caper movie, directed by IV Sasi. The movie cast Kamal Hasaan, Sridevi, M. N. Nambiar, Muthuraman, and Mohan Babu as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the story of Raghu in pre-Independent India. The movie was the remake of the Hindi language movie, Jugnu (1973). The movie was a huge commercial success and had completed a 365-day run at the box-office.

Sagara Sangamam (1983)

Sagara Sangamam is a Telugu language dance drama, written and directed by K Viswanath. The movie cast Kamal Haasan, Jaya Prada, Sarath Babu, S. P. Sailaja, and Chakri Toleti as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around an economically disadvantaged but multi-talented dancer, Balakrishna, fondly known as Balu.

The movie was a huge commercial success at the box office and was acknowledged with many different awards. The movie was dubbed into Russian and was screened at the Moscow International Film Festival, Asia Pacific Film Festival and AISFM Film Festival.

