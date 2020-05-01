Here Are Some Rakul Preet Singh's 'Nannaku Prematho' Lesser-known Facts; Read

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the finest actors in the industry today and has done multilingual movies. She was last seen in on the big-screen in Marjavaan (2019), alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutharia. She has received a lot of appreciation from the audience for her acting skills and the people from the industry have accepted her with an open heart.

In 2016, Rakul Preet Singh played the lead character in Sukumar’s Nannaku Prematho. The lead cast of the movie also includes N. T. Rama Rao and Jagapathi Babu. The plot of the film revolves around an intelligent son of a former entrepreneur, who takes revenge on a powerful and rich businessman who is as smart as he is. Here are the lesser-known facts about Nannaku Prematho. Read ahead to know more-

Nannaku Prematho lesser-known facts

The movie is the second Indian movie ever to be based on Chaos theory and Butterfly effect after Kamal Haasan's Dasavataram (2008).

Some scenes of this movie were taken inspirationally from the real-life situations of this film director Sukumar.

The movie marks as NTR’s 25th movie.

The movie is NTR’s biggest blockbuster in overseas.

The movie is the third NTR movie to join in ₹50 crores club after Baadshah (2013) and Temper (2015). Also, the movie is the 3rd movie in Tollywood industry to collect ₹2 million in overseas.

Nannaku Prematho team got almost ₹8 crore refund from tourists boards of UK and Spain. As the movie was shot in Europe a lot the amount was returned to the producers from the country's tourism board as they portrayed the beauty of their cities which helps them to attract tourists.

Music of this movie was composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who collaborated for the 5th time with both NTR and Sukumar.

The movie marks as NTR, Sukumar, and Rakul Preet Singh’s first-time collaboration.

