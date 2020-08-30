Kamal Hasaan Movies That Have Been Directed By The Artist Himself

Kamal Haasan is one of the most popular names in the Indian movie industry. The actor is mainly known for his work in the Tamil movie industry but has also appeared in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Bengali movies. Apart from being an actor, Kamal Hasaan is also a movie director, producer, and a playback singer.

Many have praised Kamal Haasan’s contributions to the Indian movie industry and he has been recognized as a huge influence for actors and moviemakers in both Bollywood and Kollywood. Below listed are some remarkable movies directed by Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan's movies directed by him

Chachi 420 (1997)

Chachi 420 is a Hindi language comedy-drama, that is written, produced, and directed by Kamal Haasan. The movie is a remake of the Tamil movie, Avvai Shanmughi (1996), which was unofficially inspired by the Hollywood movie, Mrs. Doubtfire (1993). The movie cast Kamal Haasan, Tabu, Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Johnny Walker, Paresh Rawal, Rajendranath Zutshi, Ayesha Jhulka, Nassar, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a man who takes the disguise of an old female nanny, in order to stay close to his only child.

Hey Ram (2000)

Hey Ram is a Telugu language Indian periodic drama, that is written, produced, and directed by Kamal Haasan. The movie was also remade in Hindi and Tamil languages. The movie cast Kamal Haasan as the lead character and the plot of the film revolves around an alternate historical movie that depicts the whole scenario of India's Partition and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse. The movie was critically acclaimed and it garnered three National Film Awards.

Virumaandi (2004)

Virumaandi is a Tamil language action drama movie, that is written, produced, and directed by Kamal Haasan. The movie cast has Kamal Haasan, Abhirami, Napoleon, Rohini, Shanmugarajan, and Nassar as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a farmer who gets dragged into a bloody clan feud in the southern Tamil Nadu village.

Vishwaroopam (2013)

Vishwaroopam is a Tamil language action thriller that is written, produced, and directed by Kamal Haasan. The movie casts Kamal Haasan, Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, and Jaideep Ahlawat as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the many lives that are destroyed when a suspecting wife sets off an investigator behind her husband that leads to a series of violent events.

Vishwaroopam II (2018)

Vishwaroopam II is a Tamil language action thriller movie, that is written, produced, and directed by Kamal Haasan. The movie is a sequel to the movie of the same name released earlier in 2013. The movie showcases Kamal Haasan, Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah reprising their characters from part 1. The plot of the film revolves around Wisam’s relationship with his wife and his team who are on a mission to stop a terror attack.

